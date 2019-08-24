Neale Fenn officially resigns from Longford Town as Cork City speculation continues

NEALE FENN HAS resigned his position as manager of Longford Town as the 42-year-old continues to be linked with the vacant managerial role at Cork City.

Fenn was absent for Longford’s FAI Cup meeting with Bohemians last night at Dalymount Park, where the Midlanders exited on penalties.

Instead he was in attendance at Eamonn Deacy Park to watch City take on Galway United, where the Tribesmen secured a shock 1-0 win against the 2017 FAI Cup winners.

On Saturday evening Longford confirmed Fenn’s departure after two years in charge. He was appointed in the summer of 2017 and led the club to fifth place last season.

“Longford Town Football Club would like to confirm that manager Neale Fenn has resigned from his position and the club wish him the best for his future,” the club confirmed. “Daire Doyle has been appointed interim manager.”

Longford currently sit third in the First Division and are primed to compete for promotion via the play-offs this year, with three games against Wexford, Bray Wanderers and Cobh Ramblers remaining.

Fenn won a Premier Division title with Cork City in 2005 and is being strongly linked to take over as manager for next season at Turners Cross. John Caulfield stood down in May after a poor start to the season for the 2017 league winners.

His assistant John Cotter has stood in as interim manager over the last four months, with City currently seventh in the table with one league win in their last eight games.

