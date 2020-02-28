This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 28 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘We basically shot ourselves in the foot’

Celtic manager Neil Lennon blames ‘basic individual’ errors after his side crashed out of the Europa League last night.

By Garry Doyle Friday 28 Feb 2020, 10:09 AM
12 minutes ago 351 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5025466
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

CELTIC MANAGER NEIL Lennon refused to single out Jozo Simunovic after the worst night of his second spell ended in a disastrous exit from the Europa League.

The Scottish champions had put themselves in a strong position to join rivals Rangers in the last 16 of the competition. However, a litany of mistakes – Simunovic the culprit for too many of them – resulted in Copenhagen winning 3-1 in Celtic Park last night, and 4-2 on aggregate.

In response, Lennon said:  “As you can imagine I’m hugely disappointed. We basically shot ourselves in the foot — we were in control of the game. In the first half we were in total control. At half-time we were pleased with how the game had gone. Then we made a mistake and gave them oxygen and encouragement.

“We got back into the game, deservedly so. And then it was about managing the game and we didn’t. We shot ourselves in the foot for the second goal and that was the big moment of the tie. It was a big opportunity and we let it go. It’s bitterly disappointing.

“We overplayed at the back. These players have been absolutely brilliant for me so I’m not going to sit here and criticise them. They know they have let themselves down a little bit. We’ve had a good Europa League run and I’m really disappointed it’s ended. We did all the forcing. Copenhagen didn’t have to work hard to get their goals. We gave them away quite cheaply and that’s not like us at all.”

Lennon also said he would back Simunovic to bounce back. “I have a duty of care to him. He’s come back from a long-term injury and he’s been fantastic. If I need to pick him up, I will. He made a mistake, he holds his hands up and we move on. They will be hurting. The fans as well.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie