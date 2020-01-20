This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 January, 2020
Neville calls for Woodward to go as Man United woes deepen

The former player says the club’s owners should examine their executive team as they sit 30 points adrift of arch-rivals Liverpool.

By The42 Team Monday 20 Jan 2020, 1:11 PM
27 minutes ago 1,588 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4972407
Manchester United's Ed Woodward.
Manchester United's Ed Woodward.
Manchester United's Ed Woodward.

GARY NEVILLE SAYS the state of Manchester United’s squad is “unforgivable” given the spending levels at Old Trafford and has called for executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to go.

United lost to arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday, a defeat far more convincing than the 2-0 result suggests, and are now 30 points adrift of the runaway leaders, who are closing in on their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Neville, who won eight Premier League titles during United’s reign of dominance under Alex Ferguson, is dismayed and angry at the club’s slump and believes now is the time for the Glazer family, who own the club, to act.

He told the Gary Neville podcast: “I can’t believe the investment that’s been put into the squad in the last five, six, seven years and you end up with that out on the pitch.

I saw a statistic two weeks ago that United have the second-highest wage bill in the world. And that’s the squad they’ve got. It’s unforgivable, it really is.

“I can’t change the ownership of United, no one can. I’m struggling to understand why the ownership have persisted in trusting that management team to oversee the building of a Premier League title-winning team since Sir Alex left.

“If you don’t lose your job for essentially overseeing that investment, that wage bill, and putting that team out on the pitch then I have to say something is really wrong.

There’s real talent in that executive team but in terms of what the club needed to do for a number of years, it’s put the best in class football operators into that club and they’re not doing it. They’re not doing it and it’s a mess.”

United are still operating without a director of football while doubts persist over the suitability of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A long-term plan is required but Neville is not convinced the club have the personnel to carry it out.

He added: “Somewhere in the background at United someone has to be plotting the downfall of Liverpool and getting back above them.

“That’s going to take wise, smart, good people, and I’m not sure they’re there.”

