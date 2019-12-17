Shamrock Rovers release new purple away jersey for 2020

WILL IT BE a purple reign for Shamrock Rovers in the League of Ireland next season?

It will be if their brand new away kit is anything to go by.

After finishing runners-up to Dundalk last term, the 2019 FAI Cup winners will be aiming to go one better in the Premier Division in 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets past Stephen Rice Source: James Crombie/INPHO

And they will do so with an eye-catching purple jersey – worn previously when Cristiano Ronaldo made his Real Madrid debut against the Hoops in 2009.

Rovers went on to win the league title under Michael O’Neill wearing purple in 2010 so will history repeat itself 10 years on?