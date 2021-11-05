Membership : Access or Sign Up
Jets lose first-year quarterback to injury in defeat to Colts

Mike White injured his forearm which prompted a flood of points from the home side.

By Press Association Friday 5 Nov 2021, 7:46 AM
1 hour ago
Mike White in action for the Jets.
Image: Michael Conroy
Mike White in action for the Jets.
Mike White in action for the Jets.
Image: Michael Conroy

THE NEW YORK Jets lost first-year quarterback Mike White and the game as the Indianapolis Colts exploded out of the gate to move to 4-5 on the season.

The Colts started strongly with an 88-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession but White hit back with a score of his own via a 19-yard throw to fellow rookie Elijah Moore.

White, however, injured his forearm in the play and left the game, which prompted a flood of points from the home side.

White’s replacement Josh Johnson, who previously played for the Colts, came out firing after the break as he went 27 of 41 for 317 yards and three touchdowns as well as an interception.

But Johnson’s efforts were not enough to overcome a huge ground game from the Colts, with running back Jonathan Taylor finishing with two scores from 172 yards as his side emerged 45-30 victors.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie