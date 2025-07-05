All Blacks survive major scare against France side containing eight debutants

NEW ZEALAND STRUGGLED past an under-strength France 31-27 in Dunedin on Saturday to record a 500th Test win for the All Blacks in unconvincing fashion.

Will Jordan scored two tries to secure a tense victory as the All Blacks held off an energetic France side fielding eight debutants to take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

New Zealand wing Sevu Reece lasted less than a minute as poor technique in a tackle saw him dazed and helped from the field with a head injury.

It forced an immediate reshuffle, with Jordan moving from fullback to the right wing, and Damian McKenzie coming off the bench. It clearly rattled the All Blacks.

The young French side took the lead from a penalty goal in the seventh minute and extended it to 10 points soon after when No.8 Mickael Guillard crossed next to the posts.

New Zealand centre Jordie Barrett thought he had scored moments earlier, after Cam Roigard split the line and fed him for an easy try, only for it to be pulled back for a knock-on in the build-up.

But the home side’s response was swift. Jordan scored his first of the night on the end of a pinpoint Beauden Barrett cut-out pass.

Tupou Vai’i gave New Zealand the lead for the first time moments later, crashing under the posts as the attack started to click on the back of fierce defensive work.

Jordie Barrett did score a try just before half-time, diving like a slip fielder to catch a Jordan pass on the right wing, before finding his feet and plopping over.

But France would not lie down and hit back almost immediately from the second-half kickoff.

Rieko Ioane, playing on the wing for the first time in four years, bobbled the restart, allowing France good territory and Gabin Villiere scored to cut the deficit to a single point at 21-20.

Jordan scored his second of the match — his 40th Test try — to restore an eight-point advantage but again France wouldn’t give in.

Replacement Jacobus Van Tonder broke the All Blacks line and fell just short of the posts, allowing Cameron Woki to cross off the back.

France were reduced to 14 after try-scorer Villiere was yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-down, but New Zealand couldn’t capitalise.

Billy Proctor and Jordan had tries disallowed for a knock-on and obstruction respectively, as the television match official drew loud boos from the capacity crowd.

A Beauden Barrett penalty extended the lead to 31-27 with six minutes remaining but France immediately gained territory as they searched for the winning try with the clock ticking down.

A knock-on with 90 seconds remaining allowed the All Blacks to regain possession and hang on for a hard-fought victory.

