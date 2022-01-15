Newcastle left frustrated as late goal denies them big win in survival bid

Newcastle United's Chris Wood applauds the fans after the Premier League match at St James' Park.

JOAO PEDRO snatched a priceless victory from Newcastle’s grasp as Watford struck late to deny them a foothold in the fight for Premier League survival.

The Portuguese frontman headed the Hornets level three minutes from time to stun the locals among a crowd of 52,223 at St James’ Park and claim a 1-1 draw.

Eddie Howe’s men, who had £25million signing Chris Wood among their number for the first time, looked to have won it through Allan Saint-Maximin’s superb 49th-minute strike, but they retreated as the visitors sought a way back into the game and ultimately were made to pay for their passivity.

Newcastle started with real tempo as Sean Longstaff forced an early corner and Saint-Maximin sent a dangerous ball across the six-yard box, although Emmanuel Dennis passed up a promising opportunity for the visitors when he drilled a sixth-minute free-kick straight into the defensive wall after Jonjo Shelvey had been booked for a trip on Juraj Kucka.

The Magpies were denied by the crossbar after Joelinton had flicked Ryan Fraser’s deflected 11th-minute cross towards goal, but they were spared four minutes later when, after Saint-Maximin had squandered possession on halfway, Josh King fired into the side-netting from Pedro’s through-ball.

Joelinton volleyed wide at the far post after Fraser and Longstaff had worked a short corner and Wood sent a looping header over from another Fraser cross, with the home side exerting the more consistent pressure.

The New Zealand international was unable to hit the target once again after Jamaal Lascelles had headed Kieran Trippier’s 24th-minute corner towards goal and Fabian Schar failed to work goalkeeper Ben Foster when he got his head to Trippier’s inviting free-kick seven minutes later.

Longstaff lifted a left-foot shot high over the bar after Saint-Maximin, who had until that point endured a frustrating afternoon, had made progress down the left and pulled the ball back.

Hornets debutant Samir headed tamely at Martin Dubravka in first-half stoppage time as the deadlock remained unbroken.

However, it did so for only four minutes longer and, perhaps fittingly for a a game which had become increasingly scrappy, the opening goal arrived courtesy of an error.

Full-back Jeremy Ngakia was robbed by Saint-Maximin as he chased down Shelvey’s hopeful ball forward, but what followed was of much higher quality as the Frenchman cut inside menacingly before blasting a vicious shot past the helpless Foster.

Watford responded and Dubravka had to claw a lofted Pedro shot from underneath his crossbar before denying King as he raced through on goal seconds later.

And, with the Hornets’ adopting a more adventurous approach in the search for an equaliser, the game started to open up.

Newcastle old boy Moussa Sissoko should have levelled from Dennis’ 67th-minute pass but stabbed his shot wastefully wide, and it was left to Pedro to snatch a point three minutes from time with a fine header from substitute Kiko Femenia’s cross.

Elsewhere, Wolves survived a late Southampton fightback to maintain their European push.

Raul Jimenez’s penalty, Conor Coady’s first Molineux goal for six years and Adama Traore’s injury-time effort earned a 3-1 win.

James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick pulled a goal back for the Saints and Romain Perraud hit the bar just before Traore sealed victory for the hosts.

Bruno Lage’s side were not at their vibrant best but it was enough to squeeze past the Saints to sit eighth in the Premier League.

They are just two points adrift of the top six while mid-table Southampton slipped to a seventh defeat of the season.

There was little to separate the sides early on and, after Lyanco steered Rayan Ait-Nouri’s delivery narrowly over his own bar, Jose Sa shovelled Perraud’s low effort wide.

Yet it was a game which drifted without much purpose until the half’s decisive flashpoint.

Only Manchester City have conceded fewer goals than Wolves’ 15 this season but scoring has been the hosts’ biggest issue.

Their pre-game tally of 14 underlines the lack of punch but the hosts added one to their collection after 36 minutes, even if they needed the help of VAR.

A neat Daniel Podence run saw the forward find Jimenez and his shot was blocked with the ball running to Ait-Nouri.

Jan Bednarek’s sliding challenge cleaned out the wing-back and it seemed an open and shut case but referee Michael Salisbury awarded a corner.

VAR naturally intervened and following a lengthy delay Salisbury checked his monitor to finally award the penalty.

It had taken four minutes but Jimenez – who got the winner when the teams met at St Mary’s in September – finally stepped up to beat Fraser Forster for his fourth goal of the season.

Two minutes later Sa preserved Wolves’ lead when he parried Mohammed Salisu’s header and, soon after, Nathan Tella ballooned over.

The Saints had responded well and Sa tipped Salisu’s injury-time header over and a fairly mundane first half ended with Lage and Ralph Hasenhuttl exchanging words.

Rather than find renewed vigour Southampton plodded along aimlessly after the break and ultimately paid the price.

Coady had seen a header disallowed when debutant Toti Gomes strayed offside but the captain did not have to wait long to make it 2-0 after 59 minutes with his first home goal since 2016.

Ait-Nouri’s free-kick tempted Forster to come but he was left stranded when Max Kilman’s header looped over him and bounced off the post.

Coady was there to nod in from close range and, after another VAR check, Wolves could celebrate.

It seemed to wrap it up for the hosts but they were made to sweat when Ward-Prowse fired in a brilliant 30-yard free-kick with six minutes left.

The goal set up a grandstand finish and Perraud’s header hit the underside of the bar in the 89th minute.

But Southampton’s hopes of a comeback were extinguished when the impressive Ait-Nouri slipped Traore through and he rolled the ball past Forster in injury time.