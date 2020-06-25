This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Newcastle United release Irish international Rob Elliot

Goalkeeper leaves after a nine-year stint at the club.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 25 Jun 2020, 3:15 PM
Elliot is moving on after nine years at Newcastle.
Image: Dave Howarth
Image: Dave Howarth

NEWCASTLE UNITED HAVE confirmed that Irish international goalkeeper, Rob Elliot, will leave the club when his current contract expires at the end of this month.

Long-serving goalkeeper Elliot, 34, joined Newcastle from Charlton in 2011. He made 68 appearances during his nine-year spell, playing in the Europa League in 2012/13 and winning a Sky Bet Championship winners medal in 2016/17. Elliot was named as the club’s player of the season in 2015/16, but hasn’t played for the Magpies since December 2017.

Elsewhere, former Atlético Madrid defender Manquillo has signed a four-year deal, having become an increasingly important part of Steve Bruce’s team this term.

And Andy Carroll, who rejoined his boyhood club last summer, has penned a one-year extension.

Meanwhile, Matty Longstaff, whose existing deal was also due to expire at the end of the month – has agreed a short-term contract which will run until the end of the current season, which has been prolonged due to the coronavirus outbreak. In other news, the Magpies also confirmed that Nabil Bentaleb and Danny Rose have extended their loan agreements from Schalke 04 and Tottenham Hotspur respectively until the revised end of the season.

Newcastle boss, Steve Bruce, said: “I’m really pleased that we have been able to put these extensions in place and I’d like to thank the players for committing themselves to the club with some very important games left to play.

“We have been proactive in trying to reach these agreements and they will give us the best chance of finishing the season as strongly as possible.

“I’m delighted that Javier and Andy have extended their contracts longer term.

“They have both made important contributions this season and I’m really pleased we can continue to call on them beyond the summer.”

