Disappointment for Rochdale's Irish contingent as Newcastle cruise into fourth round

Disappointment for Cork's Eoghan O'Connell and his Rochdale team-mates.

Newcastle United 4-1 Rochdale

BRIAN BARRY-MURPHY and Rochdale couldn’t add their name to the list of FA Cup giantkillings as Newcastle United swatted them aside this evening.

The League One side caused a minor shock when they held their Premier League rivals to a 1-1 draw at Spotland Stadium 10 days ago.

But Steve Bruce’s side made no mistake as they raced into a 3-0 lead and killed the tie inside the opening 26 minutes.

It was a disappointing evening for Barry-Murphy and Rochdale’s Irish contingent, not least Cork’s Eoghan O’Connell who inadvertently opened the scoring when he turned the ball into his own net on 17 minutes.

Former Cork City midfielder Jimmy Keohane tackles Matty Longstaff. Source: Owen Humphreys

Matty Longstaff and Miguel Angel Almiron added two more in quick succession to set Newcastle on course for their first win in six games, and a home date with Oxford United in the fourth round.

Joelinton bagged Newcastle’s fourth in the 82nd minute before Jordan Williams scored a late consolation for the visitors four minutes from time.

⚽️ O’Connell OG 17’

⚽️ Matty Longstaff 20’

⚽️ Miguel Almirón 26’

⚽️ Joelinton 82’



⚽️ O'Connell OG 17'

⚽️ Matty Longstaff 20'

⚽️ Miguel Almirón 26'

⚽️ Joelinton 82'

⚽️ Williams 86' #NUFC are into the Fourth Round of the #EmiratesFACup

