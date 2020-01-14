This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Disappointment for Rochdale's Irish contingent as Newcastle cruise into fourth round

Steve Bruce’s side set up a home date with Oxford United in the next round.

By The42 Team Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 10:16 PM
41 minutes ago 1,373 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4966136
Disappointment for Cork's Eoghan O'Connell and his Rochdale team-mates.
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

Newcastle United 4-1 Rochdale

BRIAN BARRY-MURPHY and Rochdale couldn’t add their name to the list of FA Cup giantkillings as Newcastle United swatted them aside this evening.

The League One side caused a minor shock when they held their Premier League rivals to a 1-1 draw at Spotland Stadium 10 days ago.

But Steve Bruce’s side made no mistake as they raced into a 3-0 lead and killed the tie inside the opening 26 minutes.

It was a disappointing evening for Barry-Murphy and Rochdale’s Irish contingent, not least Cork’s Eoghan O’Connell who inadvertently opened the scoring when he turned the ball into his own net on 17 minutes.

newcastle-united-v-rochdale-fa-cup-third-round-replay-st-james-park Former Cork City midfielder Jimmy Keohane tackles Matty Longstaff. Source: Owen Humphreys

Matty Longstaff and Miguel Angel Almiron added two more in quick succession to set Newcastle on course for their first win in six games, and a home date with Oxford United in the fourth round.

Joelinton bagged Newcastle’s fourth in the 82nd minute before Jordan Williams scored a late consolation for the visitors four minutes from time.

