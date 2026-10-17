JOHAN MANZAMBI SCORED the only goal of the game as Aston Villa clinched a 1-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.
An end-to-end first half saw the visitors go ahead through Manzambi, who had looked set to join the Magpies over the summer before Villa swooped in to sign him.
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Newcastle had opportunities to level through Sven Botman and Yoane Wissa after the break, but Manzambi’s header proved to be the difference and takes his tally to two Premier League goals this season.
Victory lifts Villa into 12th in the table, while the Tynesiders slip to back-to-back league defeats.
Newcastle made one switch from Monday’s 4-1 loss to Coventry as Joelinton made his first start of the season and skippered the side, while Unai Emery made four changes from their midweek Champions League win over Fenerbahce, including a first start for Alysson.
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Johan Manzambi scores winner as Aston Villa claim maximum points at Newcastle
Newcastle 0
Aston Villa 1
JOHAN MANZAMBI SCORED the only goal of the game as Aston Villa clinched a 1-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park.
An end-to-end first half saw the visitors go ahead through Manzambi, who had looked set to join the Magpies over the summer before Villa swooped in to sign him.
Newcastle had opportunities to level through Sven Botman and Yoane Wissa after the break, but Manzambi’s header proved to be the difference and takes his tally to two Premier League goals this season.
Victory lifts Villa into 12th in the table, while the Tynesiders slip to back-to-back league defeats.
Newcastle made one switch from Monday’s 4-1 loss to Coventry as Joelinton made his first start of the season and skippered the side, while Unai Emery made four changes from their midweek Champions League win over Fenerbahce, including a first start for Alysson.
More to follow.
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