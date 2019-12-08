This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Erratic' Neymar criticised for goading opponents after PSG victory

‘We must not have been brought up the same way,’ said Montpellier forward Andy Delort.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 11:17 AM
50 minutes ago 1,064 Views 1 Comment
Montpellier's Andy Delort (L) and PSG star Neymar (R).
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN STAR Neymar should show more respect according to Montpellier’s Andy Delort, who criticised the forward’s attitude.

Neymar scored a stunning free-kick as Ligue 1 champions PSG came from behind to beat 10-man Montpellier 3-1 on Saturday.

Montpellier forward Delort, however, was not impressed with the Brazil international – the world’s most expensive player.

After a post-match altercation with Neymar, Algerian Delort told Canal+: “Neymar is a great player, it is a shame that at the end, he goads everyone, that is what I said to him.

“That is not respect, but we must not have been brought up the same way. He is a little erratic, a little haughty with everyone.

“I said to him that he should respect people. When the entire world idolises you, you should show respect, good manners.

“His attitude has been well-documented since he has been in France. He goaded, spoke a fair bit, like normal.”

Neymar – who eyed a return to La Liga champions Barcelona during the previous transfer window after leaving Camp Nou in a €222million deal in 2017 – has scored six goals this season.

The42 Team

