'Erratic' Neymar criticised for goading opponents after PSG victory

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN STAR Neymar should show more respect according to Montpellier’s Andy Delort, who criticised the forward’s attitude.

Neymar scored a stunning free-kick as Ligue 1 champions PSG came from behind to beat 10-man Montpellier 3-1 on Saturday.

Montpellier forward Delort, however, was not impressed with the Brazil international – the world’s most expensive player.

After a post-match altercation with Neymar, Algerian Delort told Canal+: “Neymar is a great player, it is a shame that at the end, he goads everyone, that is what I said to him.

“That is not respect, but we must not have been brought up the same way. He is a little erratic, a little haughty with everyone.

“I said to him that he should respect people. When the entire world idolises you, you should show respect, good manners.

“His attitude has been well-documented since he has been in France. He goaded, spoke a fair bit, like normal.”

Neymar – who eyed a return to La Liga champions Barcelona during the previous transfer window after leaving Camp Nou in a €222million deal in 2017 – has scored six goals this season.

