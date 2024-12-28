Impressive Herbert powers Chargers into playoffs with annihilation of Patriots

JUSTIN HERBERT THREW three touchdowns as the Los Angeles Chargers booked their place in the NFL playoffs with a blowout 40-7 win at the New England Patriots on Saturday.

The Patriots, who suffered a sixth straight loss, were booed off the field by the remaining fans at Gillette Stadium as they fell to 3-13 on the season.

But for the Chargers it was a job well done as the confident Herbert ensured a second post-season place in three seasons with another accomplished quarterback display.

Herbert completed 28 of 38 passes and threw for 281 yards against a Patriots defense that caused few issues against the passing game.

Advertisement

The Chargers took the lead late in the first quarter thanks to a beautiful 23-yard Herbert pass, superbly caught by the diving Derius Davis.

After a Cameron Dicker field goal early in the second, Herbert found rookie receiver Ladd McConkey at the back of the end-zone with a pinpoint pass to make it 17-0.

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye had been forced out of the game in the first quarter after suffering a hit to the head by Cam Hart when running down the sideline.

But Maye, who had been cleared to return for the second quarter, showed he was in good shape with a fine 36-yard touchdown pass to DeMario Douglas to give the Patriots some hope.

But the Chargers ran away with the game with Herbert again connecting with McConkey, this time with a 40-yard pass down the middle and a two-yard rush from J.K Dobbins in the fourth completed the rout.

Herbert’s performance meant he set a new record for the most passing yards in the first five years of an NFL career — passing Peyton Manning’s tally of 20,618 yards.

But the quarterback, who has yet to win a playoff game, was quick to give credit for his achievement to his team-mates.

“It says so much about the guys we had catching those passes and a great offensive line giving me the time to get the ball off and (the defense) getting me the ball back,” he said.

“I couldn’t have done it without them,” he added.

The Denver Broncos can clinch a place in the playoffs when they face the Bengals in Cincinnati later on Saturday.

– © AFP 2024