Patriots' clash with Chiefs moved to Monday following virus scare

Patrick Mahomes in action for the Chiefs against the Patriots last year.

NFL OFFICIALS MOVED the coronavirus-delayed New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs game to late on Monday after another Covid-19 scare proved to be a false positive test.

The league announced the shift less than an hour before the scheduled kickoff of Sunday’s NFL contests, which were to have included the Patriots visiting the reigning Super Bowl champions the Chiefs.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu both tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, prompting the NFL to postpone the game. Neither player will be available on Monday.

Playing the game Monday is contingent upon continued negative tests by players and staff personnel such as coaches and trainers on both clubs.

“Further testing of players and personnel on both teams returned no new positives from Saturday and Sunday testing,” the league said in a statement.

“The clubs also worked closely with the NFL and NFLPA and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams.”

The New Orleans Saints beat the host Detroit Lions 35-29 on Sunday in a game played after Saints running back Michael Burton was cleared to play following an initial positive test Saturday.

That result proved to be a false positive, according to a post on the league website.

Tests given to Burton’s contacts were negative, as was a Burton retest, setting the stage for playing the contest as planned on a weekend that has already seen two games postponed due to coronavirus positive tests.

A Tennessee Titans’ home game against Pittsburgh, also planned for Sunday, was postponed to 25 October after a virus outbreak in the Titans organization.

ESPN reported two positives on Sunday raised the Titans’ total to 20 infected with Covid-19, 10 players and 10 personnel, in the past week.

The Minnesota Vikings, who lost to the Titans last week, had no Covid-19 positives and defeated host Houston 31-23 on Sunday in a matchup of winless teams.

NFL – Sunday early kick-off results

Lions 29-35 Saints

Buccaneers 38-31 Chargers

Bengals 33-25 Jaguars

Texans 23 Vikings 31

Dolphins 23 Seahawks 31

Cowboys 38-49 Browns

Panthers 31-21 Cardinals

Washington 17-31 Ravens

