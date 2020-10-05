Brady throws for five TDs in comeback win, while Odell Beckham torches the Cowboys once more

Odell Beckham Jr celebrates one of his three touchdowns against the Cowboys.

Odell Beckham Jr celebrates one of his three touchdowns against the Cowboys.

TOM BRADY THREW five touchdowns to five different receivers to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a come-from-behind 38-31 NFL win over the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday in Tampa, Florida.

Brady passed for a total of 369 yards with his best target being Mike Evans, who caught seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers.

Brady led the Buccaneers back from a 17-point deficit after they gave up 24 unanswered points in the first half.

Because of the global pandemic, which led to the postponement of two NFL Sunday games in week four, organisers allowed just 6,300 spectators into Raymond James Stadium.

Ronald Jones led the rushing offense with 20 carries for 111 yards. Tampa lost two running backs to injury during the game.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 20 of 25 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Herbert also threw an interception.

Brady connected with rookie running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn for a nine-yard touchdown pass to give Tampa Bay a 35-31 lead with just over 11 minutes remaining.

Ryan Succop added a 26-yard field goal with 2:44 left before Carlton Davis sealed the victory with an interception.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow collected his first NFL victory as the host Bengals toppled the Jacksonville Jaguars 33-25 at Paul Brown Stadium.

First overall draft pick Burrow made NFL history, becoming the first rookie quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards in three straight games.

Burrow hit on 25 of 36 passes for 300 yards against the Jags, with one touchdown and one interception. He compiled 316 yards at the Cleveland Browns in week two, and 312 yards at Philadelphia in week three.

“We got the win, that’s all I care about,” Burrow said. “I can throw for seven or 500 yards — it doesn’t matter to me.”

At AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys’ former tormentor in chief, former New York Giant Odell Beckham, torched Dallas again but this time in Cleveland Browns colours, scoring three touchdowns (including two rushing and one catch from a Jarvis Landry pass) in an incredible 49-38 victory.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Beckham has scored more touchdowns this season (4) than his former employers the New York Giants (3), who fell 17-9 to the LA Rams.

Also, Drew Brees threw consecutive touchdowns to Tre’Quan Smith as the New Orleans Saints rallied on short rest to beat the Detroit Lions 35-29.

Brees and Smith connected for two scores just 2:19 apart in the first half.

“Everybody just persevered and we found a way to get a big win,” Brees said.

The game was briefly in doubt after Saints player Michael Burton tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday night after the team arrived in Detroit.

Medical staff conducted another round of tests overnight Saturday. Burton’s follow-up test came up negative causing doctors to announce a “false positive” and clear the way for the game to go ahead.

“Just a lot of emotions going on because you never want to be a distraction,” Burton said. “They had to wake up other guys and test them.”

Elsewhere, reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson ran for a 50-yard touchdown and threw for two scores in a bounce-back performance by the Baltimore Ravens, who beat Washington 31-17.

Coming off a disappointing loss to Kansas City on Monday, Baltimore used a fake punt and the longest run of Jackson’s career to compile a 21-10 halftime lead.

Russell Wilson threw two more touchdown passes to bring his season total to 16 in the Seattle Seahawks’ 31-23 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Wilson’s 16 touchdowns this season ties Peyton Manning’s 2013 record for the most through a team’s first four games.

NFL – Sunday early kick-off results