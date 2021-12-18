Membership : Access or Sign Up
NFL shifts to 'targeted' Covid testing after mostly vaccinated players force game postponements

Under the new regime, only unvaccinated players and individuals showing signs of Covid-19 infection will undergo mandatory testing.

By AFP Saturday 18 Dec 2021, 9:43 PM
A recent game between the LA Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE NFL SAID on Saturday it will introduce a new Covid-19 testing protocol in the wake of a surge in cases involving mostly vaccinated players that forced the league to postpone three games.

In a memo sent to teams following talks between the NFL and NFL Players Association, the league said it would now adopt a “more targeted testing” plan following this week’s wave of infections.

Under the new regime, only unvaccinated players and individuals showing signs of Covid-19 infection will undergo mandatory testing.

Under current rules, teams must test vaccinated players at least once per week, a requirement which will be eliminated under the new guidelines. Instead, the league will subject asymptomatic players to random spot testing for the remainder of the season.

“The intensive protocols implemented last week and the rescheduling of three games were designed to stop the transmission of the virus and play this week’s games safely,” the NFL and NFLPA said in a joint statement on Saturday.

“After this weekend’s games, we have agreed to put into place a new set of protocols, which will include a more targeted testing plan, more flexibility for players to attend meetings virtually and also a high-risk player opt-out for the remainder of the season.”

More than 100 NFL players have tested positive for Covid-19, a dramatic uptick in cases of the virus which comes as the Omicron variant ripples around the world.

According to US media reports, however, most of the cases involved vaccinated players showing either mild or no symptoms of the disease – a fact prompting the testing protocol rethink.

The NFL on Friday postponed Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns to Monday.

Sunday’s meeting between the Washington Football Team and Philadelphia Eagles, and the Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams game have been moved to Tuesday.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

