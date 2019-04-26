This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 26 April, 2019
Cardinals make Kyler Murray first pick as Giants spring Daniel Jones surprise

‘With the first pick in the 2019 NFL draft the Arizona select…’

By The42 Team Friday 26 Apr 2019, 8:09 AM
1 hour ago 1,932 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4607589
Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals with NFL chief Roger Goodell.
Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals with NFL chief Roger Goodell.
Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals with NFL chief Roger Goodell.

THE ARIZONA CARDINALS did as expected with the first overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft and created a quarterback controversy.

A year on from taking Josh Rosen, the Cardinals made Kyler Murray the second successive Oklahoma quarterback to go with the top overall pick after Baker Mayfield went to the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

Mayfield already appears destined for success and the Cardinals will hope Murray, who became the first man to be selected in the opening round of both the MLB and NFL drafts, can have a similarly transformative impact on their team after making the decision to choose football over baseball two months ago.

By taking Murray, the Cardinals passed on the two players perceived as the best in the class, and they will see one of them twice a year.

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa went second to the San Francisco 49ers and will be tasked with hunting down Murray in their divisional meetings. Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams joins namesake Leonard Williams on a New York Jets defensive front that now looks a lot more imposing.

It was the New York Giants who sprung perhaps the biggest surprise of Thursday’s proceedings in Nashville, unexpectedly drafting Eli Manning’s successor with the sixth overall pick, which they used on Duke quarterback Daniel Jones.

The 17th overall pick, which the Giants acquired in the trade to send Odell Beckham Jr to the Browns, was spent on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, before New York later selected Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker after a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

Dwayne Haskins had been tipped to be the second quarterback taken prior to the selection of Jones, and they can expect to be compared for a long time to come after the Ohio State passer moved to the Washington Redskins with the 15th pick.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills each acquired premier defensive talents in Josh Allen and Ed Oliver respectively, while one of Murray’s favourite targets Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown is poised to form an exciting connection with Lamar Jackson after the Baltimore Ravens traded up for the wide receiver.

Tom Brady will also have a new pass-catcher to throw to as Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots capped off the first round with the selection of Arizona State wideout N’Keal Harry.

First Round in full:

1. Arizona Cardinals – Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers- Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
3. New York Jets – Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
4. Oakland Raiders – Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Devin White, LB, LSU
6. New York Giants – Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
7. Jacksonville Jaguars – Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky
8. Detroit Lions – T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
9. Buffalo Bills – Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (trade with Denver Broncos) – Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
11. Cincinnati Bengals – Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
12. Green Bay Packers – Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
13. Miami Dolphins – Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
14. Atlanta Falcons – Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College
15. Washington Redskins – Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
16. Carolina Panthers – Brian Burns, OLB, Florida State
17. New York Giants from Cleveland Browns – Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
18. Minnesota Vikings – Garrett bradbury, C, N.C. State
19. Tennessee Titans – Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
20. Denver Broncos (trade with Pittsburgh Steelers) – Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
21. Green Bay Packers (trade with Seattle Seahawks) – Darnell Savage Jr., S, Maryland
22. Philadelphia Eagles (trade with Baltimore Ravens) – Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
23. Houston Texans – Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State
24. Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears – Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
25. Baltimore Ravens (trade with Philadelphia Eagles) – Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
26. Washington Redskins (trade with Indianapolis Colts) – Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
27. Oakland Raiders from Dallas Cowboys – Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
28. Los Angeles Chargers – Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
29. Seattle Seahawks from Kansas City Chiefs – L.J. Collier, DE, TCU
30. New York Giants (trade with Seattle Seahawks) – Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
31. Atlanta Falcons (trade with Los Angeles Rams) – Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington
32. New England Patriots – N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

