Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 7 April, 2020
NFL Draft to be fully virtual as team facilities remain closed

The 2020 NFL Draft will be fully virtual, commissioner Roger Goodell informed the 32 teams on Monday.

By The42 Team Monday 6 Apr 2020, 9:09 PM
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell

NFL COMMISSIONER ROGER Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams on Monday that said league and club facilities will remain closed indefinitely and the 2020 Draft will be in a fully virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goodell said the league’s decision is in response to the advice of medical and public health experts as well as government authorities that have extended the duration of orders requiring residents to shelter in place to avoid the spread of the virus.

The draft will be conducted entirely outside of team facilities and in a fully virtual format from April 23-25.

Club personnel will be separately located in their homes and will be able to communicate with one another and their draft headquarters by phone or internet.

Goodell added that the NFL staff will also operate in separate locations outside of the league offices. 

