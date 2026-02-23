Dublin NFL game generated €105m for economy

THE FIRST REGULAR-SEASON NFL game to ever be played in Ireland generated an estimated €105 million for the economy, according to an economic assessment.

The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings was held in Croke Park on September 28 last year and drew an attendance of almost 75,000.

Sport Minister Patrick O’Donovan hailed the decision to invest €10 million to host the game as a “phenomenal success” and hit out at some “scathing” officials from the Department of Public Expenditure.

Speaking at a Trinity College event to announce the results of the economic impact assessment, Mr O’Donovan said: “I know that there were a lot of people that were saying in advance that this was a potential waste of money, and we shouldn’t be doing this, and there was questionable data with regard to whether or not it was going to be worth anything to the economy.

“Luckily, I think the Government made the decision here, members of the Cabinet made the decision here, and the decision has been vindicated.

“There were a lot of people, quite frankly, who were opposed to this, and they have now (been) silenced.”

He said that discussions would now be held about hosting future NFL games in 2027/28 and that “we want to place Dublin now very firmly and very squarely at the centre of NFL scheduling for future matches”.

He also praised the GAA for its collaboration on facilitating the event and said hosting the US sporting fixture offered children and adults “the opportunity to have a new sport that they might not have considered before”.

Mr O’Donovan added: “Anything that does that and … builds participation and builds activity, in my book, is worth the investment.”

Minister of State Charlie McConalogue said the match “went off exceptionally well” and returned €22 million “direct to the taxpayer”.

The research was carried out by BDO on behalf of Failte Ireland.

Advertisement

The Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism said it found that 37% of visitors were from the US or Canada, 30% were from elsewhere overseas, and 33% were from Ireland or day visitors.

US visitors spent an average of six nights in Ireland during their stay, while other overseas visitors spent around three nights.

The assessment also found that for 70% of US or Canadian visitors, it was their first time to Ireland and the NFL game “significantly influenced” their decision to visit Ireland, with 95% saying they were likely to return.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in action at Croke Park. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Of other overseas visitors, 58% said it was their first time in Ireland and 91% said the game significantly influenced their decision, with 87% saying they were very likely to return.

The research also found that of the €104.5 million generated from hosting the NFL game, €76.8 million was direct spend on accommodation, food and beverages, retail, and transport.

The analysis concluded that for every €1 of public funding spent, €2.24 in tax receipts was generated for the Exchequer.

The Government and the NFL also confirmed a joint funding approach to support the expansion of flag football across Ireland as part of the announcement on Monday.

Funding of up to €200,000 a year over the next three years will be made available through Sport Ireland to help support the capacity for growth of American Football Ireland, the department said.

The NFL delivered flag starter kits to more than 900 post-primary schools prior to the September 2025 game and NFL flag football is in 100 schools.

This includes 45 primary and 55 post-primary schools, with more than 4,500 boys and girls now playing regularly.

The programme aims to expand participation to more than 50,000 young people by 2027.

American Football Ireland (AFI) president Alan Lomasney said: “Flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, with over 20 million players across 100 countries, where women and girls are driving the fastest growth.

“The sport will officially be included in the LA 2028 Olympic Games programme, led by the efforts of the International Federation of American Football and supported by the NFL.

“AFI is looking forward to working with the NFL to grow flag football in Ireland and appreciates the support of Government to achieve this.”

NFL UK & Ireland general manager Henry Hodgson said the NFL was “delighted” by the game in September and that he would be discussing with Mr O’Donovan the next NFL game that could be hosted in Ireland.

“It was a success by all measures and we’ve seen that with the economic impact report that was published today,” he said.

“We’re also excited about the opportunity to continue growing flag football, which is a really important part of our global growth initiatives, with flag being an Olympic sport in 2028 in Los Angeles.”

He added:

“We’re really seeing how Irish children are getting a chance to play the game and very quickly represent their country, which is which is really exciting.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with with the government, with Sport Ireland, with American Football Ireland to continue that growth in the coming years.”

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform said it had no comment in relation to the minister’s remarks.