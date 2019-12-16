This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Falcons shock 49ers, Bills clinch playoff spot

The Atlanta Falcons caused a huge upset with a late win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Dec 2019, 7:56 AM
Atlanta Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus (17) celebrates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers.
Atlanta Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus (17) celebrates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers.
Atlanta Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus (17) celebrates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers.

THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ers suffered a shock loss in the NFL last night, while the Buffalo Bills clinched a playoff spot.

The 49ers (11-3) were beaten for the second time in three games after going down to the Atlanta Falcons.

Meanwhile, the Bills are heading to the playoffs for just the second time since 2000 after overcoming the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Dallas Cowboys claimed a key win and the Oakland Raiders were beaten by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

49ERS STUNNED BY FALCONS

Julio Jones’ touchdown with just seconds remaining helped the Falcons get past the 49ers 29-22.

Matt Ryan’s five-yard pass to Jones – who had 134 receiving yards – with two seconds remaining, and Olamide Zaccheaus’ fumble return as time expired, saw Atlanta (5-9) to their shock win.

Ryan went 25 of 39 for 210 yards and two TDs, while 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo finished with 200 yards after completing 22 of 34 passes.

George Kittle had 134 receiving yards for the 49ers, but his team fell short.

The 49ers are assured of a playoff place, but sit behind the Seattle Seahawks (11-3) in the NFC West. The teams will meet on  29 December.

Source: NFL/YouTube

BILLS BOOK PLAYOFF SPOT

The Bills rallied past the Steelers 17-10 to clinch a playoff place.

After Stephen Hauschka’s 36-yard field goal brought Buffalo level in the fourth quarter, Josh Allen’s 14-yard pass to Tyler Kroft secured the win.

Devin Singletary rushed for 87 yards on 21 carries for the Bills, while John Brown had 99 receiving yards.

The Bills (10-4) are second to the New England Patriots (11-3) in the AFC East, while the Steelers (8-6) are in a wildcard place.

COWBOYS SNAP LOSING STREAK

The Cowboys ended a three-game losing streak with a 44-21 victory over the Rams.

Ezekiel Elliott scored two touchdowns, rushing for 117 yards on 24 carries in the impressive win.

The Rams managed just 22 rushing yards as QB Jared Goff went 33 of 51 for 284 yards, two TDs and an interception.

Dallas top a tight NFC East with a 7-7 record ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles (7-7) and they meet next week.

Source: NFL/YouTube

RAIDERS’ COLISEUM FAREWELL ENDS IN LOSS

In their final scheduled game at the Oakland Coliseum, the Raiders went down to the Jaguars 20-16.

Oakland (6-8) are set to miss the playoffs after the defeat as they conceded 14 fourth-quarter points to Jacksonville (5-9).

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings improved to 10-4 by crushing the Los Angeles Chargers 39-10 and the Cleveland Browns’ playoff hopes were hit after a 38-24 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, who had Kenyan Drake score four TDs.

WEEK 15 SCORES

Seattle Seahawks 30-24 Carolina Panthers
New England Patriots 34-13 Cincinnati Bengals
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-17 Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers 21-13 Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs 23-3 Denver Broncos
New York Giants 36-20 Miami Dolphins
Houston Texans 24-21 Tennessee Titans
Philadelphia Eagles 37-27 Washington Redskins
Arizona Cardinals 38-24 Cleveland Browns
Minnesota Vikings 39-10 Los Angeles Chargers
Jacksonville Jaguars 20-16 Oakland Raiders
Dallas Cowboys 44-21 Los Angeles Rams
Atlanta Falcons 29-22 San Francisco 49ers
Buffalo Bills 17-10 Pittsburgh Steelers

