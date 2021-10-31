Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 31 October 2021
Advertisement

Bills beat rivals Dolphins to keep control of division as Jets rally to stun Bengals

Catch up on some of the NFL results from this weekend.

By Press Association Sunday 31 Oct 2021, 9:34 PM
1 hour ago 632 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5588677
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is congratulated by quarterback Josh Allen after his touchdown.
Image: Jeffrey T. Barnes
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is congratulated by quarterback Josh Allen after his touchdown.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is congratulated by quarterback Josh Allen after his touchdown.
Image: Jeffrey T. Barnes

THE BUFFALO BILLS beat divisional rivals the Miami Dolphins 26-11 in the NFL to maintain their control of the AFC East.

After a tight first half, Josh Allen threw touchdowns to Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs in the third quarter to break the game open.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ran in a score to cut the deficit to 17-11 but Allen’s seven-yard touchdown run ensured the Bills improved to 5-2.

There was a shock win for another AFC East team as the New York Jets came from behind to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 34-31.

The Bengals have been the NFL’s surprise package and led 31-20 in the fourth quarter as Joe Burrow threw for three touchdowns to extend his streak of games with two or more to eight – a franchise record and tied with Miami Dolphins great Dan Marino for the longest run to start a player’s second season in the league.

But Mike White, in for the injured Zach Wilson, threw his second and third touchdowns to Ty Johnson and ex-Bengal Tyler Kroft and caught a two-point conversion to turn the game around and lift the Jets to 2-5.

Elsewhere in the Bengals’ competitive AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 15-10 thanks to Najee Harris’ 91 rushing yards and a touchdown and Pat Freiermuth’s juggled touchdown catch.

The Carolina Panthers won 19-13 against an Atlanta Falcons side missing receiver Calvin Ridley for personal reasons.

Ridley, who also missed the London game against the Jets in week five, announced his decision to “step away from football at this time and focus on (his) mental wellbeing” after he was inactive once more for the NFC South divisional match-up.

Four Zane Gonzalez field goals and a Chuba Hubbard touchdown run secured the Panthers’ win.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo scored two running touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Chicago Bears 33-22 despite a breathtaking touchdown run by his opposite number Justin Fields.

The Tennessee Titans beat AFC South rivals the Indianapolis Colts 34-31 in overtime, Randy Bullock with the winning field goal after Kevin Byard’s interception of Carson Wentz.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The Detroit Lions suffered a seventh straight defeat, 44-6 to the Philadelphia Eagles as Boston Scott and Jordan Howard ran in two touchdowns apiece.

Fellow strugglers the Houston Texans also suffered another heavy defeat to fall to 1-6. They trailed 38-0 to the Los Angeles Rams – whose receiver Cooper Kupp racked up 115 yards and his 10th touchdown of the season – before three largely meaningless fourth-quarter touchdowns gave the scoreline a veneer of respectability.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie