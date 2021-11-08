Mahomes guides Chiefs past Rodgers-less Packers, Cowboys and Bills upset

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes winds up to throw in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers.

PATRICK MAHOMES PASSED for 166 yards and a touchdown as the Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers 13-7 on Sunday, snapping Green Bay’s seven-game win streak.

The reigning NFC champion Chiefs took advantage of quarterback Rodgers being sidelined with Covid-19 to hand the Packers just their second loss of the season.

“I thought our defense did a nice job. We didn’t hold back,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “Guys played hard and aggressive, and you’ve seen things happen when teams are favored. You have to bear down every week the best way you can.”

Mahomes overcame a slow start and got support from his team-mates, including Darrel Williams, who rushed for 70 yards on 19 carries, and Travis Kelce, who caught a first-quarter touchdown.

“I feel like we’re close,” Mahomes said. “You can see drives here and there where we’re the team everybody knows and loves, but you have to consistently do that throughout every single drive in a game. We’re just not executing.”

Jordan Love, who struggled in his first NFL start against the Chiefs pass rush, passed for 190 yards, going 19 of 34 as Green Bay went just two-for-12 on third-down plays.

“This falls on me,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

The Chiefs improved to 5-4 on the season.

In other games, Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson proved once again that he is one of the greatest rushing quarterbacks of all time in a 34-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Lamar Jackson on the ball. Source: Nick Wass

Jackson, who is in his fourth NFL season, delivered his 10th 100-yard regular-season rushing game, which ties Michael Vick for quarterbacks. But including the playoffs, Jackson has 12, one more than Vick.

“Of course I respect (Vick’s) game. That’s cool,” Jackson said. “I don’t know what to say.”

Jackson passed for 266 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Ravens, who improved to 6-2 on the season. He ran for 120 yards on 21 carries against the Vikings.

- Bills, Cowboys stunned -

The AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills and NFC East first-place Dallas Cowboys both suffered surprise losses after their offenses fizzled.

Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and rushed for another to lift the visiting Denver Broncos to a 30-16 win over the Cowboys.

Matthew Wright kicked three field goals and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ stingy defense held the Bills’ top-ranked scoring offense in check to deliver a 9-6 upset.

Bridgewater completed 19 of 28 passes for 249 yards, including a 44-yard scoring pass to Tim Patrick early in the second quarter.

Dallas’ Dak Prescott completed 19 of 39 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in his return from a one-game absence because of a calf injury.

“They beat us. It is something we will learn from,” said Prescott. “We got to start faster and play a cleaner game.”

In Florida, Wright’s 21-yarder with 12:13 left in the game snapped a tie, and the Jaguars’ defense was rock-solid, sacking Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen four times.

Allen’s fourth down pass to Stefon Diggs with 62 seconds left fell short, and Jacksonville ran out the clock.

Allen completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards and tossed two interceptions.

He wasn’t even the best player on the field with that name. Jaguars’ defensive end, also named Josh Allen, was the better of the two with eight tackles, a sack and an interception.

In California, James Conner ran for 96 yards and two scores and had five receptions for 77 yards and another touchdown, and the Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-17.

Colt McCoy was 22-of-26 passing for 249 yards and a touchdown in place of the injured Kyler Murray, and Eno Benjamin ran for a touchdown as the Cardinals improved to 8-1 on the season.

In the late game, Tennessee’s Kevin Byard returned a Matthew Stafford interception 24 yards for a touchdown as the Titans surprised the Los Angeles Rams 28-16 in a clash between the conference co-leaders.

Ryan Tannehill passed for 143 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score for the Titans, who improved to 7-2 despite missing injured running back Derrick Henry.

And the Cleveland Browns recorded a convincing victory over the Cincinnati Bengals as they began life without Odell Beckham Jr.

Two days on from announcing they were to grant Beckham’s release, the Browns produced their most impressive performance of the NFL season so far to blitz the Bengals 41-16.

Nick Chubb registered two touchdowns, including a 70-yard scoring sprint, and there was also one from Donovan Peoples-Jones as he caught a 60-yard delivery from Baker Mayfield.

