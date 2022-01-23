Ngannou sees off Gane challenge to retain UFC heavyweight title

FRANCIS NGANNOU SHOWED a different side to his game as he successfully defended his UFC heavyweight title overnight in Anaheim, California.

A renowned knockout artist, Ngannou (17-3) utilised his wrestling and conditioning to overcome interim title-holder Ciryl Gane (10-1) in the headline bout at UFC 270.

The champion posted the first decision victory of his career to get the better of his previously-undefeated opponent, with the judges giving him the nod on scores of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46.

It was a first title defence for the 35-year-old Cameroon-born fighter since he dethroned Stipe Miocic via second-round KO in a rematch last March.

Ngannou, who has been linked to a clash with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury in the ring, said afterwards: “Boxing is always in the back of my pocket. It’s something I must do before the end of my career. It’s not like I have a lifetime here.”

Francis Ngannou pictured after defeating Ciryl Gane. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Although a champion’s clause will keep him tied to the organisation for now, there’s uncertainty over Ngannou’s future as the win over Gane marked the final bout of his seven-fight contract.

Earlier on the UFC 270 bill, the flyweight title changed hands once more as Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) regained the belt courtesy of a decision win in his third consecutive clash with Brandon Moreno (19-6-2).

