It was a comfortable, straight games victory, with the Vietnamese-born player taking 31 minutes to secure the win.
Advertisement
He was in a strong position from the outset, never falling behind and storming into a 5-2 lead in Game 1.
Pauquet improved and reduced the deficit to 7-5, but Nguyen won six of the next eight points to earn some breathing space.
The Irish star maintained a comfortable lead thereafter to secure a convincing first-game victory.
Game 2 was similarly straightforward, and Nguyen again never trailed.
It was close initially, with Pauquet drawing level at 3-3, but five consecutive points helped the Irish star surge into a 10-4 lead.
The deficit was never significantly reduced thereafter, and Nguyen won four consecutive points at the end of the contest to confirm the victory.
The 24-year-old plays former European Junior champion and third seed Alex Lanier in the quarter-finals on Friday after the French star got the better of England’s Harry Huang in straight games, winning 21-14 21-18.
The winner of tomorrow’s match will be guaranteed a place on the podium.
Nhat Nguyen 🇮🇪 is through to the quarterfinal of the 2025 European championships beating Jerome Pauquet 🇱🇺 21-12 21-11
In the qf Nhat will face the winner of Huang 🏴 & 3 seed Lanier 🇫🇷
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Nhat Nguyen reaches quarter-finals at European Championships
IRELAND’S NHAT Nguyen has progressed to the quarter-finals of the European Championships in Denmark today.
The badminton star secured his ninth win from 13 matches this year against Jerome Pauquet of Luxembourg, prevailing 21-12 21-11.
After overcoming Dicky Dwi Pangestu of Azerbaijan on Wednesday, Nguyen was heavy favourite for the contest, as the world number 35 was up against a player ranked 326th.
It was a comfortable, straight games victory, with the Vietnamese-born player taking 31 minutes to secure the win.
He was in a strong position from the outset, never falling behind and storming into a 5-2 lead in Game 1.
Pauquet improved and reduced the deficit to 7-5, but Nguyen won six of the next eight points to earn some breathing space.
The Irish star maintained a comfortable lead thereafter to secure a convincing first-game victory.
Game 2 was similarly straightforward, and Nguyen again never trailed.
It was close initially, with Pauquet drawing level at 3-3, but five consecutive points helped the Irish star surge into a 10-4 lead.
The deficit was never significantly reduced thereafter, and Nguyen won four consecutive points at the end of the contest to confirm the victory.
The 24-year-old plays former European Junior champion and third seed Alex Lanier in the quarter-finals on Friday after the French star got the better of England’s Harry Huang in straight games, winning 21-14 21-18.
The winner of tomorrow’s match will be guaranteed a place on the podium.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
badminton European Championships Last 8 Nhat Nguyen Quarter finals Take a Bow