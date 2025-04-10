Nhat Nguyen reaches quarter-finals at European Championships

IRELAND’S NHAT Nguyen has progressed to the quarter-finals of the European Championships in Denmark today.

The badminton star secured his ninth win from 13 matches this year against Jerome Pauquet of Luxembourg, prevailing 21-12 21-11.

After overcoming Dicky Dwi Pangestu of Azerbaijan on Wednesday, Nguyen was heavy favourite for the contest, as the world number 35 was up against a player ranked 326th.

It was a comfortable, straight games victory, with the Vietnamese-born player taking 31 minutes to secure the win.

He was in a strong position from the outset, never falling behind and storming into a 5-2 lead in Game 1.

Pauquet improved and reduced the deficit to 7-5, but Nguyen won six of the next eight points to earn some breathing space.

The Irish star maintained a comfortable lead thereafter to secure a convincing first-game victory.

Game 2 was similarly straightforward, and Nguyen again never trailed.

It was close initially, with Pauquet drawing level at 3-3, but five consecutive points helped the Irish star surge into a 10-4 lead.

The deficit was never significantly reduced thereafter, and Nguyen won four consecutive points at the end of the contest to confirm the victory.

The 24-year-old plays former European Junior champion and third seed Alex Lanier in the quarter-finals on Friday after the French star got the better of England’s Harry Huang in straight games, winning 21-14 21-18.

The winner of tomorrow’s match will be guaranteed a place on the podium.