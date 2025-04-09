Nhat Nguyen books his place in last 16 at European Championships

DUBLINER NHAT NGUYEN comfortably progressed to the last 16 at the European Badminton Championships, beating Dicky Dwi Pangestu of Azerbaijan in straight games on Wednesday.

Nguyen, who is the seventh seed at the tournament, opened up an early 12-5 lead over Pangestu in the opening game in Denmark before closing out a 21-13 win.

He continued that dominant form into the start of the second game where he racked up an early 13-4 advantage, but then needed to hold off a mini-revival from Pangestu who won five consecutive points to cut the deficit to 18-13.

Two-time Olympian Nguyen held his nerve, taking three of the next four points for a 21-14 win and the match.

Nguyen will be a firm favourite to book his place in the quarter-finals when he returns to the court on Thursday to take on Jerome Paquet of Luxembourg.

But stiffer tests likely await, with a clash against former European Junior champion and third seed Alex Lanier of France on the cards in Friday’s last eight should both progress.