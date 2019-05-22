This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It’s important to support players in other things they want to do outside of hurling'

Niall Burke was glad to see fellow forwards Johnny Glynn and Joseph Cooney return to the Galway squad in time for the championship.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 22 May 2019, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,109 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4645768
Galway forward Niall Burke is pictured at Centra’s launch of the GAA All Ireland Hurling Championship.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Galway forward Niall Burke is pictured at Centra’s launch of the GAA All Ireland Hurling Championship.
Galway forward Niall Burke is pictured at Centra’s launch of the GAA All Ireland Hurling Championship.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

NIALL BURKE HAS praised the Galway management team for how they’ve handled the returns of Johnny Glynn and Joseph Cooney to the squad for the championship. 

Glynn is based in New York but has commuted home for the past two summers while Cooney recently returned from a stint in Australia.

The pair’s return has been timely given the groin surgery Joe Canning underwent which ruled him out for the entire Leinster championship.

“They were training away hard and following, essentially, the same programme as us, they were just doing it individually rather than collectively,” said Burke. 

“They’re still very much a part of the group albeit they might be in a different part of the world. It’s important to support players in other things they want to do outside of hurling and I think the Galway management have been very supportive of that.

“It benefits the team as a whole to know that they have the trust in players to do things outside of sport.”

Like the Galway pair, Clare forward Shane O’Donnell missed the entire league campaign but showed no signs of rust in Clare’s Munster SHC round 1 win over Waterford. 

Neither Glynn or Cooney featured in the opening round win over Carlow on 12 May, but are expected to come into contention for Sunday’s home clash against Wexford. 

“They’re back now fully integrated into the panel,” says Burke. “A lot of people seem to say they’re only back playing now but they’ve been following their own training programmes up until now individually.

“It’s just a case of getting back in doing some collective training. But they’re in really good shape and ready to go.”

In Canning’s absence, Burke has assumed the free-taking responsibilities. He scored 1-7 from placed balls in Oranmore-Maree’s All-Ireland club intermediate final victory in February and dispatched six frees against Carlow the weekend before last.

“It’s something that I enjoy doing. I was taking them for club and there was obviously an extended club season so it kind of was one rolled into the other essentially so it wasn’t something that I was overthinking.”

*************

Over the course of this championship, Centra will seek to get beneath the helmet of their GAA ambassadors who are some of Ireland’s best-known hurlers and their support teams to unearth what it is that not only drives their passion for the sport, but what it means to them to represent their communities on hurling’s biggest stage.

In doing so, Centra will explore the emotion generated by the GAA All Ireland Hurling Championships beyond just the players and the teams, but into communities right around Ireland – and the unique connection felt by many to the GAA no matter the extent or type of their involvement.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie