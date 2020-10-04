BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 4 October 2020
Kennedy stopped in three rounds by 'The Savage' Babic

The Croatian tasted the third round for the first time as a professional but it was Kennedy who tasted defeat in Milton Keynes.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 10:25 PM
Wexford heavyweight Niall Kennedy (file pic).
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO

GOREY’S NIALL KENNEDY was stopped in the third round of his heavyweight contest with Croatia’s Alen ‘The Savage’ Babic in Milton Keynes this evening.

Following his second career defeat, Kennedy, a garda based in Wicklow Town, admitted his belief that “the tank is empty” and said he will consider his future in the sport when he returns home on Monday.

The 36-year-old [13-2-1, 8KOs] became the first man to take Babic [5-0, 5KOs] into the third round of a professional contest but was spared by referee Ian John Lewis moments later as he absorbed another onslaught from ‘The Savage’.

Babic had already knocked Kennedy down in the second and earlier in the third, his booming left hook especially potent as he bludgeoned his Irish adversary.

‘Boom Boom Bas’, fighting for the first time in 14 months, appeared a faded version of his former self and never truly got to grips with Babic’s relentless pressure.

His second career defeat might well be his last, with the Gorey man tweeting post-fight: “A lot of well wishes tonight that I will get back to in time. @AlenBabic11 was the better man. I can’t thank everyone enough for all the support on [what] was ultimately a bad night at the office. Home to my little man tomorrow and have a good look at things but the tank is empty I think.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

