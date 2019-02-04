Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan scores superb point from play during league defeat to Mayo

IT’S NOT BEEN the easiest of starts for Tyrone in this year’s Allianz National Football League.

An opening day defeat to Peter Keane’s Kerry was followed up by yesterday’s a nine-point loss to Mayo in Omagh.

And while both sides mentioned above will be benefiting from a ‘new manager bounce’, Mickey Harte’s team are still searching for a winning recipe.

Tyrone did show their attacking versatility, however, when goalkeeper Niall Morgan strode up field and notched a score from play against the visitors at Healy Park.

Tyrone’s keeper Niall Morgan scores from play pic.twitter.com/P3DA3i6SJa — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 3, 2019

Having already pointed from a dead ball at Fitzgerald Stadium last week, the Edendork man slotted over from distance to double his league tally.

His efforts couldn’t prevent defeat to a Fionn McDonagh-inspired Mayo performance, but does give Harte another (albeit more risky) attacking outlet.

You can read Declan Bogue’s full match report from yesterday’s game here.

Elsewhere in yesterday’s league fixtures, Roscommon edged Monaghan by two points, while Keane’s Kerry continued their winning start with a three-point win over Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park.

On Saturday night, Dublin got their league campaign back on track with an 11-point victory over Galway.

You can catch up on all the weekend’s action The42′s GAA Match Tracker.

