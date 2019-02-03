This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 February, 2019
GOAL! Keith Higgins has busted the net to make it 1-6 to 0-3 in favour of Mayo.

40 mins — Longford 1-03 Offaly 0-05

Offaly with a strong start to the second half in Pearse Park.

40 mins – Clare 1-12 Kilkenny 0-11

Kevin Kelly has reduced the deficit for Kilkenny, after Peter Duggan added another Clare free.

26 mins – Roscommon 0-5 Monaghan 0-3

A Darren O’Malley 45 the latest Roscommon score.

37 mins – Cavan 0-11 Kerry 0-8

Back at it again in Breffni Park and yes, you guessed it… Sean O’Shea has fired over another free.

25 mins – Mayo 0-5 Tyrone 0-3

Two quickfire scores from Andy Moran powers Mayo into the lead. Game on. It’s been fairly end-to-end so far.

36 mins – Clare 1-9 Kilkenny 0-10

Back underway at Cusack Park and Colm Galvin has got proceedings going again with a point from play.

Tommy Walsh makes his return for Kerry, sprung from the bench at half-time. He comes in for Jonathan Lyne and is straight onto the edge of the square.

21 mins – Tyrone 0-3 Mayo 0-2

Peter Harte has just slotted over from play to send the Red Hand just in front once again.

15 mins – Tyrone 0-2 Mayo 0-2

Ciaran Tracey levels it.

Division 3 Football League

Half-time scores:

Longford 1-3 Offaly 0-3

Sligo 1-5 Down 0-6

Division 4 Football League 

Half-time scores:

Limerick 0-9 Waterford 0-5

Wexford 0-5 Antrim 0-5

Division 1B Hurling League 

Half-time scores:

Carlow 0-7 Galway 0-11

Laois 0-5 Waterford 2-12

Offaly 0-5 Dublin 1-10

11 mins – Tyrone 0-2 Mayo 0-1

The visitors are up and running after Fionn McDonagh popped over a close-range point from play.

Half-time: Cavan 0-11 Kerry 0-7

7 mins – Tyrone 0-2 Mayo 0-0

Lee Brennan has claimed a forward mark and put the ball over the bar, adding to Darren McCurry’s early free to give the hosts a nice start at Healy Park.

34 mins – Cavan 0-10 Kerry 0-7

Conor Madden with Cavan’s most recent score.

33 mins – Clare 1-8 Kilkenny 0-9

Billy Ryan and Colm Galvin exchanges scores as half-time approaches in Ennis.

29 mins – Clare 1-6 Kilkenny 0-8

Conor Fogarty with the latest Kilkenny point, bringing the gap back to one.

28 mins – Cavan 0-9 Kerry 0-7

Kerry get their first from play through Paul Geaney (27 mins) before Dara McVeety and Conor Rehill get Cavan going again.

24 mins – Tipperary 1-0 Fermanagh 0-2

The latest from the Division 2 clash in Thurles. Brian Fox hit the Tipp goal on six minutes but since then Fermanagh have got the scoreboard moving through Ryan Jones (12 mins) and Sean Quigley (23 mins).

22 mins – Clare 1-6 Kilkenny 0-7

Conor Delaney has fired over Kilkenny’s most recent score. This one’s live on TG4, by the way.

21 mins – Cavan 0-6 Kerry 0-5

And there’s another one….

20 mins – Cavan 0-6 Kerry 0-4

Another O’Shea free has two between the sides. All of Kerry’s points have come from O’Shea frees.

19 mins – Clare 1-6 Kilkenny 0-5

A Peter Duggan free and a Diarmuid Ryan point the most recent offerings at Cusack Park as the Banner get on top.

55 mins – Kildare 1-7 Cork 0-8

Ben McCormack with the latest Lilywhites effort.

GOAL! John Colon rattles the back of the net for Clare to put them one point up.

11 mins – Cavan 0-5 Kerry 0-2

O’Shea with another free before Cavan centre-half back Ciaran Brady hit two in-a-row from play.

12 mins – Kilkenny 0-5 Clare 0-3

Ger Aylward fired over an inspirational point from play to put his side into a three-point lead before Ian Galvin struck back at the other end.

The Tribesmen have powered into the lead at Netwatch Cullen Park.

It’s a one-point game in Cork. The Rebels trail Kildare on a scoreline of 1-6 to 0-8 with 13 minutes played in the second half.

7 mins – Cavan 0-3 Kerry 0-1

Sean O’Shea nails a free before Madden adds his second from play — and Cavan’s third.

6 mins – Kilkenny 0-2 Clare 0-2

No shortage of wides as the sides settle in. Clare’s Colin Guilfoyle has just hit a lovely point from play to level matters.

3 mins – Cavan 0-2 Kerry 0-0

Mickey Graham’s hosts have taken the early lead at Breffni Park as Conor Madden splits the posts from play before goalkeeper Raymond Galligan knocks over a free. 

1 min – Clare 0-1 Kilkenny 0-1 

The Cats draw first blood in Ennis through a Kevin Kelly free before Colm Galvin hits back at the other end.

Here’s a look at that spot kick that put Cian O’Neill’s side in the driving seat on Leeside:

We had an early throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and Kildare are two points up at half time. Kevin Feely slotted home a penalty with 25 minutes on the clock.

Hello, and welcome along to our Sunday GAA match tracker. Between the football and the hurling we’re in for a busy one but we’ll do our best to keep you updated on the lot. 

Here’s a look at what’s in store:

Division 1A Hurling League

Clare v Kilkenny, 2pm

Cork v Wexford, 3pm

Division 1B Hurling League

Laois v Waterford, 2pm

Carlow v Galway, 2pm 

Offaly v Dublin, 2pm

Division 1 Football League

Cavan v Kerry, 2pm

Tyrone v Mayo, 2.30pm

Roscommon v Monaghan, 2.30pm 

Division 2 Football League

Cork v Kildare, 1pm

Armagh v Clare, 2pm

Tipperary v Fermanagh, 2pm

There are also two games in Division 3 and four games in Division 4 of the Allianz Football League, and plenty more hurling clashes that we’ll be keeping an eye on throughout the afternoon.

