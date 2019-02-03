Between football and hurling, we’re in for another busy day.
GOAL! Keith Higgins has busted the net to make it 1-6 to 0-3 in favour of Mayo.
Tyrone 0-3 v Mayo 1-6 Mayo number 4 Keith Higgins comes forward, finds himself in space to drill the ball low to the net to bring to an end a fine Mayo attacking move! 31 min #GAA #AllianzLeagues #PhillysUpdates— PhillyMc (@MoysPhillyMc) February 3, 2019
40 mins — Longford 1-03 Offaly 0-05
Offaly with a strong start to the second half in Pearse Park.
40 mins – Clare 1-12 Kilkenny 0-11
Kevin Kelly has reduced the deficit for Kilkenny, after Peter Duggan added another Clare free.
26 mins – Roscommon 0-5 Monaghan 0-3
A Darren O’Malley 45 the latest Roscommon score.
Conor Cox who makes his Roscommon debut today, he has opened his scoring account with a point in first half . #rosgaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/ro3p5U4xl3— Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) February 3, 2019
37 mins – Cavan 0-11 Kerry 0-8
Back at it again in Breffni Park and yes, you guessed it… Sean O’Shea has fired over another free.
25 mins – Mayo 0-5 Tyrone 0-3
Two quickfire scores from Andy Moran powers Mayo into the lead. Game on. It’s been fairly end-to-end so far.
36 mins – Clare 1-9 Kilkenny 0-10
Back underway at Cusack Park and Colm Galvin has got proceedings going again with a point from play.
Allianz NFL Div 2— Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) February 3, 2019
Armagh: 1-6(9)
Clare: 1-8(11)
Scorers half time pic.twitter.com/3FQGE55cMP
Tommy Walsh makes his return for Kerry, sprung from the bench at half-time. He comes in for Jonathan Lyne and is straight onto the edge of the square.
21 mins – Tyrone 0-3 Mayo 0-2
Peter Harte has just slotted over from play to send the Red Hand just in front once again.
Clare lead Kilkenny by 0-1 at the break in Ennis. Check out the half-time highlights here on GAANOW! pic.twitter.com/ncDg21KwVH— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 3, 2019
15 mins – Tyrone 0-2 Mayo 0-2
Ciaran Tracey levels it.
Division 3 Football League
Half-time scores:
Longford 1-3 Offaly 0-3
Sligo 1-5 Down 0-6
Division 4 Football League
Half-time scores:
Limerick 0-9 Waterford 0-5
Wexford 0-5 Antrim 0-5
Division 1B Hurling League
Half-time scores:
Carlow 0-7 Galway 0-11
Laois 0-5 Waterford 2-12
Offaly 0-5 Dublin 1-10
11 mins – Tyrone 0-2 Mayo 0-1
The visitors are up and running after Fionn McDonagh popped over a close-range point from play.
Half-time: Cavan 0-11 Kerry 0-7
Cavan very impressive in this first half, Kerry restricted to just the one point from play. Seanie keeping them in it with six frees.— Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) February 3, 2019
Half-time: Clare 1-8 Kilkenny 0-10
7 mins – Tyrone 0-2 Mayo 0-0
Lee Brennan has claimed a forward mark and put the ball over the bar, adding to Darren McCurry’s early free to give the hosts a nice start at Healy Park.
34 mins – Cavan 0-10 Kerry 0-7
Conor Madden with Cavan’s most recent score.
33 mins – Clare 1-8 Kilkenny 0-9
Billy Ryan and Colm Galvin exchanges scores as half-time approaches in Ennis.
Full-time: Kildare 1-10 Cork 0-10
Allianz Hurling League Div 1B Rd2 (1st half, 34min) Laois 0-5 (5) Waterford 2-11 (17)— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) February 3, 2019
LATEST #AllianzLeagues NHL— Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) February 3, 2019
31mins 1st Half
Meath : 0-13(13)
Aontroim: 3-4(13)
29 mins – Clare 1-6 Kilkenny 0-8
Conor Fogarty with the latest Kilkenny point, bringing the gap back to one.
28 mins – Cavan 0-9 Kerry 0-7
Kerry get their first from play through Paul Geaney (27 mins) before Dara McVeety and Conor Rehill get Cavan going again.
24 mins – Tipperary 1-0 Fermanagh 0-2
The latest from the Division 2 clash in Thurles. Brian Fox hit the Tipp goal on six minutes but since then Fermanagh have got the scoreboard moving through Ryan Jones (12 mins) and Sean Quigley (23 mins).
Allianz Football League— Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) February 3, 2019
Div. 2 - Round 2
Kildare 1-9
Cork 0-9
65 mins
Neil Flynn puts 3 between the teams
22 mins – Clare 1-6 Kilkenny 0-7
Conor Delaney has fired over Kilkenny’s most recent score. This one’s live on TG4, by the way.
21 mins – Cavan 0-6 Kerry 0-5
And there’s another one….
20 mins – Cavan 0-6 Kerry 0-4
Another O’Shea free has two between the sides. All of Kerry’s points have come from O’Shea frees.
19 mins – Clare 1-6 Kilkenny 0-5
A Peter Duggan free and a Diarmuid Ryan point the most recent offerings at Cusack Park as the Banner get on top.
Niall Murray has just scored Cavan’s latest in Breffni.
55 mins – Kildare 1-7 Cork 0-8
Ben McCormack with the latest Lilywhites effort.
GOAL! John Colon rattles the back of the net for Clare to put them one point up.
Allianz League Rd. 2: Cusack Park, Ennis.— Clare Senior Hurlers (@ClareSenHurlers) February 3, 2019
14mins 1st half
Clare: 1-3(6)
Kilkenny: 0-5(5)
Clare goal from play John Conlon pic.twitter.com/VgmKHBSCgu
11 mins – Cavan 0-5 Kerry 0-2
O’Shea with another free before Cavan centre-half back Ciaran Brady hit two in-a-row from play.
12 mins – Kilkenny 0-5 Clare 0-3
Ger Aylward fired over an inspirational point from play to put his side into a three-point lead before Ian Galvin struck back at the other end.
The Tribesmen have powered into the lead at Netwatch Cullen Park.
Allianz National Hurling League (1st half, 7min) Carlow 0-1 (1) Galway 0-4 (4) #carlowrising@itcarlow 🇬🇳— Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) February 3, 2019
It’s a one-point game in Cork. The Rebels trail Kildare on a scoreline of 1-6 to 0-8 with 13 minutes played in the second half.
7 mins – Cavan 0-3 Kerry 0-1
Sean O’Shea nails a free before Madden adds his second from play — and Cavan’s third.
6 mins – Kilkenny 0-2 Clare 0-2
No shortage of wides as the sides settle in. Clare’s Colin Guilfoyle has just hit a lovely point from play to level matters.
All over at @ScreenGAA:@Doiregaa 0-19@LONDAINGAA 1-9#CandC #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/e91dEkxDme— Derry GAA (@Doiregaa) February 3, 2019
3 mins – Cavan 0-2 Kerry 0-0
Mickey Graham’s hosts have taken the early lead at Breffni Park as Conor Madden splits the posts from play before goalkeeper Raymond Galligan knocks over a free.
1 min – Clare 0-1 Kilkenny 0-1
The Cats draw first blood in Ennis through a Kevin Kelly free before Colm Galvin hits back at the other end.
Our GAA editor Fintan O’Toole is watching on at the Páirc. He’ll have updates on Twitter and match reports on The42 from both the football and the hurling.
No Tony Kelly after his ban was upheld but here are the Clare and Kilkenny teams as we’re set to go at Cusack Park.
Allianz NFL Div 2— Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) February 3, 2019
Clare team selection pic.twitter.com/aEnLOpfboW
Kilkenny Team Selection— Clare Gaa (@GaaClare) February 3, 2019
Allianz NHL Div1A pic.twitter.com/icWfsyLrYW
Here’s a look at that spot kick that put Cian O’Neill’s side in the driving seat on Leeside:
Great penalty by Kevin Feely 🏐 pic.twitter.com/igucpGaBmy— Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) February 3, 2019
We had an early throw-in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and Kildare are two points up at half time. Kevin Feely slotted home a penalty with 25 minutes on the clock.
Allianz Football League Div 2 Rd 2— Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) February 3, 2019
Half time
Cork:0-5(5)
Kildare:1-4(7). pic.twitter.com/bGsJrjCnaR
Hello, and welcome along to our Sunday GAA match tracker. Between the football and the hurling we’re in for a busy one but we’ll do our best to keep you updated on the lot.
Here’s a look at what’s in store:
Division 1A Hurling League
Clare v Kilkenny, 2pm
Cork v Wexford, 3pm
Division 1B Hurling League
Laois v Waterford, 2pm
Carlow v Galway, 2pm
Offaly v Dublin, 2pm
Division 1 Football League
Cavan v Kerry, 2pm
Tyrone v Mayo, 2.30pm
Roscommon v Monaghan, 2.30pm
Division 2 Football League
Cork v Kildare, 1pm
Armagh v Clare, 2pm
Tipperary v Fermanagh, 2pm
There are also two games in Division 3 and four games in Division 4 of the Allianz Football League, and plenty more hurling clashes that we’ll be keeping an eye on throughout the afternoon.
