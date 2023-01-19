'He's becoming one of our key forward leaders' - Niall Murray extends Connacht deal

NIALL MURRAY HAS signed a two-year contract extension with Connacht.

The Roscommon lock, 23, debuted for his native province in December 2019 and has gone on to make 47 senior appearances.

A Grand Slam winner with Ireland U20s in 2019, Murray has impressed during his regular game-time this term.

“I’m really pleased to sign a two-year contract and extend my stay at my home province,” Murray said.

“The club gave me my first opportunity and since then, I’ve loved every minute. Now I want to do everything I can to keep improving and helping the club succeed.”

Connacht’s director of rugby Andy Friend, who is set to depart the western province at the end of the season, added: “Niall is a brilliant young professional who’s game continues to go from strength to strength.

“He’s always had a natural athleticism about him, and recently he’s added extra physicality and bulk to his game.

“He’s becoming one of our key forward leaders too, so we’re delighted to see him commit to Connacht for at least a few more years.”

