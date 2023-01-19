Advertisement
Thursday 19 January 2023 Dublin: 3°C
Read Next
More Stories
Bryan Keane/INPHO Niall Murray on the burst for Connacht.
# Homegrown
'He's becoming one of our key forward leaders' - Niall Murray extends Connacht deal
The Roscommon man has signed a new two-year deal with his native province.
444
1
35 minutes ago

NIALL MURRAY HAS signed a two-year contract extension with Connacht.

The Roscommon lock, 23, debuted for his native province in December 2019 and has gone on to make 47 senior appearances.

A Grand Slam winner with Ireland U20s in 2019, Murray has impressed during his regular game-time this term.

“I’m really pleased to sign a two-year contract and extend my stay at my home province,” Murray said.

“The club gave me my first opportunity and since then, I’ve loved every minute. Now I want to do everything I can to keep improving and helping the club succeed.”

Connacht’s director of rugby Andy Friend, who is set to depart the western province at the end of the season, added: “Niall is a brilliant young professional who’s game continues to go from strength to strength.

“He’s always had a natural athleticism about him, and recently he’s added extra physicality and bulk to his game.

“He’s becoming one of our key forward leaders too, so we’re delighted to see him commit to Connacht for at least a few more years.”

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.

Author
The42 Team
sport@the42.ie
@The42_ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     