Quad injury set to rule key Cavan forward out for 2020 season

2019 ULSTER FINALISTS Cavan have been dealt another significant blow with news that star forward Niall Murray could miss the remainder of the season through injury.

Cavan Gaels man Murray underwent surgery on a quad injury this week, and the Breffni county have confirmed that he will miss the remainder of their Division 2 National Football League campaign — and likely the entirety of the summer.

A statement reads: “The Cavan panel have experienced a major blow to their panel for the remainder of the Allianz National Football League and possibly the remainder of this season.

“Niall Murray underwent surgery this week on a quad injury that will likely rule him out for the remainder of this season.

“We wish Niall a speedy and full recovery.”

Murray helped Mickey Graham’s side to the Ulster decider last year, as they ended an 18-year wait for a provincial final appearance. Dongeal triumphed on the day, however.

Cavan lost several key players ahead of the 2020 season with star defender Killian Clarke opting out for the campaign, while Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh — who are travelling — will miss the league at least. Rising youngster Conor Rehill also left the panel, while veteran Cian Mackey retired from inter-county duty.

The county earned their first win of the new season on Saturday as they beat Westmeath by four points, after a league opening round defeat at the hands of Armagh.

Next up for the Breffni is a trip to Laois on Sunday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!