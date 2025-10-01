Niall O'Carroll departs IABA to lead Rowing Ireland's high-performance programme

NIALL O’CARROLL HAS departed his role as chairman of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) to become head of Rowing Ireland’s high-performance team.

O’Carroll will work alongside Rowing Ireland’s head of governance and planning, Matt McKerrow, as part of a leadership team operating beneath CEO Michelle Carpenter. While O’Carroll will lead the performance programme into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and beyond, Dominic Casey will continue to head the national coaching team.

O’Carroll oversaw a period of administrative overhaul within Irish boxing, spearheading the association’s defection from Russian-led world governing body IBA and its subsequent affiliation with breakaway organisation, World Boxing, to secure Ireland’s Olympic boxing future.

Operating under the threat of losing state funding, O’Carroll oversaw a governance and strategic shakeup within the IABA which, under his watch, became the first NGB to attain 50% gender balance on its board.

A former member of An Garda Síochána for 18 years, O’Carroll has more recently in his career specialised in sports psychology and leadership development. He previously held roles with British Gymnastics and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

Rowing Ireland, whose athletes won two gold medals and two bronze at the recent World Championships in Shanghai, said that O’Carroll’s appointment arrived at a “pivotal moment” for the sport.

Meanwhile, the IABA will be expected to announce an update to its leadership at an AGM in Belfast on 11 October.