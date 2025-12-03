Cork confirm departure of senior hurling coach O’Halloran

CORK GAA HAVE confirmed the departure of coach Niall O’Halloran from the county’s senior hurling management team.

“Cork GAA can confirm that Niall O’Halloran is no longer involved with the Cork Senior Hurling set-up,” a post on X reads.

“We would like to wish Niall the very best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Advertisement

Cork GAA can confirm that Niall O'Halloran is no longer involved with the Cork Senior Hurling set-up.



We would like to wish Niall the very best of luck in his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/8v1fxnkiAC — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) December 3, 2025

O’Halloran departs after a short period involved: he was confirmed on the ticket of new manager Ben O’Connor in early September, alongside O’Connor’s All-Ireland winning teammate Ronan Curran, Terence McCarthy and William Biggane.

The Ballinhassig man won county titles with four different clubs in Cork in recent years.

O’Connor succeeded Pat Ryan in the hot-seat after the Rebels’ All-Ireland final defeat to Tipperary.