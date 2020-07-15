This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No role for Niall Quinn as FAI confirm appointments in restructured executive

Stephen Kenny has been appointed International Football Director, having said last week he would not have a title.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 5:34 PM
File photo of Niall Quinn.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

NIALL QUINN HAS missed out on a role on the restructured executive team at the FAI, having been tipped for a role as either League of Ireland or Commercial and Marketing  Director. 

Mark Scanlon, hitherto National Co-ordinator for Schools and Third Level Football, has been promoted to the League of Ireland Director role, while Mark Russell continues in the role of Commercial and Marketing Director having reapplied for the job. 

Rea Walshe has also retained her position as Chief Operating Officer and Ger McDermott has been appointed Head of Grassroots. 

All four of these roles were advertised solely within the FAI. 

The appointments were confirmed by interim CEO Gary Owens in an email to staff this afternoon, seen by The42. Stephen Kenny is listed as being appointed International Football Director, although Kenny said last week that he would not have a formal title. 

“To be honest my job hasn’t changed at all. I don’t have the title of Director. I’m the manager of the international team, that’s all I ever wanted to be. That’s a huge privilege and honour to do that”, said Kenny. 

Elsewhere, the executive team is completed by Ruud Dokter (High-Performance Director), Alex O’Connell (Finance Director), and Barry Gleeson (International Operations Director.) 

The role of HR Director will be publicly advertised, and the nine-person executive team will report to the CEO. 

Owens is currently interim CEO, and although he is presiding over a wide-ranging overhaul of the Association, he has yet to say whether he will or will not apply for the position on a full-time basis.

The FAI have not had a permanent CEO since March 2019, and the vacancy is currently being advertised.

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

