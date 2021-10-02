Munster to go through official channels after allegation Niall Scannell received a bite

JOHANN VAN GRAAN, the Munster coach, has said the province will go through the correct channels following an allegation that the Munster hooker, Niall Scannell, received a bite during tonight’s match.

Munster defeated the Stormers 34-18 with Scannell one of their stand-out players in a second-half comeback.

Van Graan was asked about the ‘possibility that Niall Scannell received a leg bite’ during tonight’s match.

“Niall reported that to Pete on the pitch, the referee had a look at it, they couldn’t see any evidence of it, but we’ll go through the right channels,” said van Graan afterwards.

“He will be (examined by the Munster medical team). We haven’t spoken to the medical team as such but that will take place later tonight, any player who reports anything to the medical team will be looked at.”

Munster started poorly in the game before addressing their issues at half-time. Following the interval they were dominant en route to a bonus-point victory.

“We didn’t start the game well, we lost collisions, a big moment came on the half hour mark, we stopped their maul, we got momentum, got a great try before half time, we re-adjusted at half time, we got good momentum in the second-half.

“I’d say I am satisfied with two bonus points, satisfied we showed composure, happy we adapted to what our opponents threw at us, we have things to work on, looking forward to review of game.”

Captain Peter O’Mahony added: “You saw what they brought in the first half; we really struggled as they made a mess of our breakdown. We could not get out of our half. Territory wise we had no ball.

“Credit the Stormers, they were incredibly impressive.

“We knew we had fitness in our bank and knew if we could hang in there, we would get scores.”