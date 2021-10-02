Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 2 October 2021
Advertisement

Munster to go through official channels after allegation Niall Scannell received a bite

Munster beat Stormers at Thomond Park tonight.

By Garry Doyle Saturday 2 Oct 2021, 10:40 PM
30 minutes ago 1,327 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5564154

JOHANN VAN GRAAN, the Munster coach, has said the province will go through the correct channels following an allegation that the Munster hooker, Niall Scannell, received a bite during tonight’s match.

Munster defeated the Stormers 34-18 with Scannell one of their stand-out players in a second-half comeback.

Van Graan was asked about the ‘possibility that Niall Scannell received a leg bite’ during tonight’s match.

“Niall reported that to Pete on the pitch, the referee had a look at it, they couldn’t see any evidence of it, but we’ll go through the right channels,” said van Graan afterwards.

“He will be (examined by the Munster medical team). We haven’t spoken to the medical team as such but that will take place later tonight, any player who reports anything to the medical team will be looked at.”

Munster started poorly in the game before addressing their issues at half-time. Following the interval they were dominant en route to a bonus-point victory.

“We didn’t start the game well, we lost collisions, a big moment came on the half hour mark, we stopped their maul, we got momentum, got a great try before half time, we re-adjusted at half time, we got good momentum in the second-half.

“I’d say I am satisfied with two bonus points, satisfied we showed composure, happy we adapted to what our opponents threw at us, we have things to work on, looking forward to review of game.”

Get exclusive
rugby analysis

Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella

Become a Member

Captain Peter O’Mahony added: “You saw what they brought in the first half; we really struggled as they made a mess of our breakdown. We could not get out of our half. Territory wise we had no ball.

“Credit the Stormers, they were incredibly impressive.

“We knew we had fitness in our bank and knew if we could hang in there, we would get scores.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie