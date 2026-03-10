Munster's Niall Scannell to retire at the end of the season

NIALL SCANNELL HAS announced he will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season after 13 years with Munster.

The 33-year-old is Munster’s most-capped hooker of all-time, having made 208 appearances for the province, and scoring 23 tries.

He is one of just 17 players to have made 200 or more appearances for Munster Rugby.

Scannell has won 20 Ireland caps and featured in four games at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Scannell joined the Munster Rugby Academy in 2011 after captaining PBC to the Munster Schools Senior Cup title in 2010.

He made his debut for Munster A in January 2013, before enjoying a breakthrough season in 2015-16 as he made 23 appearances, starting 10 games and making a European debut against Leicester Tigers at Thomond Park.

Joined by his brother Rory, the Scannells become the first set of brothers to start for Munster in December 2015, in a game away to Dragons.

Scannell first captained Munster against Zebre in February 2020 with the team also including younger brother Rory and cousin Jack O’Sullivan.

To date this season, Scannell has made nine appearances and reached his landmark 200th cap away to Scarlets in the URC opener.

“It’s been a dream journey but the time has come to hang up the boots,” said Scannell.

“I’m finishing this chapter with nothing but gratitude. I’m honoured to have been able to play my whole professional career with my home club, with some of my best friends, my brother and my cousin. It has been a dream come true to represent Munster as many times as I have and it was a particular highlight to be able to represent my country.

“The support I have received throughout my career made it all possible. In particular I’d like to thank all those at PBC Cork and Dolphin RFC that helped me excel into the professional game.

“To my parents Bill and Emer that have done everything possible to support all of us in whatever passion we chose. Without all their love and encouragement this would never have been possible. I’d especially like to thank my wife Maeve. It’s only because of her unwavering love, support and sacrifices that I could have made my career possible. For that I will always be grateful. Now it is time to give back to my family and spend more time with my two little boys.

“Finally, to the best fans in the world. I’ve had so many special days in a Munster jersey and they were made special by you. It was a privilege.

“I am excited to discover what the next chapter holds but for now it’s back to work and finish this season strong.”

“Playing at the highest level in such an attritional position is a fantastic achievement and Niall will have a big role to play in his final months at the club,” remarked Munster head coach Clayton McMillan.

“He is one of the leaders in our group and makes a massive contribution on and off the field. He takes great pride in representing his home province and he’s one of those players you can always rely on.

“It’s pretty unique to have two brothers play 200-plus games for the same club and I was delighted to see him follow his brother Rory in reaching the special landmark this season.

“We will celebrate his great career at the end of the season but thankfully there is a long way to go yet and I know Niall is determined to finish on a high.”