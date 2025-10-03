Fahey, 37, returns to Melwood to take up the newly-created role, which will focus on “player development, recruitment, strategic planning and enhancing the pathway from the club’s pro game academy into the first team”.
The Galwegian — who spent the final seven years of her career with the Reds before retiring at the end of last season — has completed a master’s degree in business administration from Liverpool John Moores University and a Uefa B coaching licence since hanging up her boots.
Liverpool Women’s manager director Andy O’Boyle said: “I’m thrilled that Niamh agreed to take on what will be an extremely important position within our women’s staff, elevating our sporting standards and contributing to the long-term development of the women’s programme.
Advertisement
“She will be a highly visible presence and involved in collaboration across our wider FSG football executive, maintaining alignment with the club’s broader identity, ensuring shared values, philosophy and high-performance levels.”
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland legend Niamh Fahey returns to Liverpool in key women's leadership role
IRELAND LEGEND Niamh Fahey has been appointed as Liverpool FC Women’s first-ever technical co-ordinator.
Fahey, 37, returns to Melwood to take up the newly-created role, which will focus on “player development, recruitment, strategic planning and enhancing the pathway from the club’s pro game academy into the first team”.
The Galwegian — who spent the final seven years of her career with the Reds before retiring at the end of last season — has completed a master’s degree in business administration from Liverpool John Moores University and a Uefa B coaching licence since hanging up her boots.
Liverpool Women’s manager director Andy O’Boyle said: “I’m thrilled that Niamh agreed to take on what will be an extremely important position within our women’s staff, elevating our sporting standards and contributing to the long-term development of the women’s programme.
“She will be a highly visible presence and involved in collaboration across our wider FSG football executive, maintaining alignment with the club’s broader identity, ensuring shared values, philosophy and high-performance levels.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
niamh fahey Soccer Liverpool