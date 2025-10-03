Ireland legend Niamh Fahey returns to Liverpool in key women's leadership role

IRELAND LEGEND Niamh Fahey has been appointed as Liverpool FC Women’s first-ever technical co-ordinator.

Fahey, 37, returns to Melwood to take up the newly-created role, which will focus on “player development, recruitment, strategic planning and enhancing the pathway from the club’s pro game academy into the first team”.

The Galwegian — who spent the final seven years of her career with the Reds before retiring at the end of last season — has completed a master’s degree in business administration from Liverpool John Moores University and a Uefa B coaching licence since hanging up her boots.

Liverpool Women’s manager director Andy O’Boyle said: “I’m thrilled that Niamh agreed to take on what will be an extremely important position within our women’s staff, elevating our sporting standards and contributing to the long-term development of the women’s programme.

Advertisement

“She will be a highly visible presence and involved in collaboration across our wider FSG football executive, maintaining alignment with the club’s broader identity, ensuring shared values, philosophy and high-performance levels.”