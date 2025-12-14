Team Ireland’s Callum Morgan finished in eighth and Niall Murphy was 10th as they kept France in second and Spain in third at bay.
There was disappointment following that triumph for the mixed relay team of Cian McPhillips (UCD AC), Andrew Coscoran (Star of the Sea AC), Laura Nicholson (Bandon AC), and Eimear Maher (Dundrum South Dublin AC) as they missed out on a medal with a sixth place finish, 10 seconds behind winners Italy.
Portugal earned silver with Britain and Northern Ireland taking bronze.
When McPhillips took the reins from Maher for the second leg Ireland were in third position behind leaders Belgium. Some stumbles proved costly and they were in fourth position for the handover when Nicholson suffered an early fall.
Ireland dropped to sixth for Coscoran’s final leg but the gap was insurmountable to the medal winners.
Earlier, Wexford’s Emma Hickey produced a stunning performance for Team Ireland to take a bronze medal in the Women’s U20 Cross Country race.
🗣️“I knew I wanted to do well I just didn’t think it would be possible”
Nick Griggs dominant as Ireland win gold in U23 European Cross Country Championships
LAST UPDATE | 15 mins ago
NICK GRIGGS IS the European champion after his first place finish in the U23 Cross Country Championships in Portugal.
The 20-year-old also led Ireland to a gold with a dominant individual performance in a time of 17:47 seconds, while all three members of Team Ireland finished in the top 10.
France’s Aurélien Radja was 12 seconds further back from Griggs in second place.
Earlier, Wexford’s Emma Hickey produced a stunning performance for Team Ireland to take a bronze medal in the Women’s U20 Cross Country race.
The 16-year-old finished third on her debut in this event with Britain’s Innes Fitzgerald taking gold.
In the senior women’s race, national champion Fiona Everard put in a stirring, resilient performance for a 10th place finish.
It is her best result at an European Cross Country Championships.
Everard’s teammates were Niamh Allen (23rd) Danielle Donegan (36th), Emily Haggard-Kearney (44th) and Mary Mulhare (50th).
