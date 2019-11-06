This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams retires due to concerns over sight

The British fighter has been advised to hang up her gloves at the age of 37.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 9:49 AM
Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams.
DOUBLE OLYMPIC CHAMPION Nicola Adams has retired from boxing due to concerns she could lose her sight.

Briton Adams became the first female Olympic boxing champion when she won gold on home soil at the 2012 London Games.

She retained her title in Rio four years later and went on to win the WBO flyweight belt after turning professional two years ago.

But she has now been advised to hang up her gloves at the age of 37.

Adams told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I’m immensely honoured to have represented our country – to win double Olympic gold medals and then the WBO championship belt is a dream come true.

“But it’s not without taking its toll on my body, and aside from the expected aches and pains – I’ve been advised that any further impact to my eye would most likely lead to irreparable damage and permanent vision loss.”

Adams ended her career by retaining her world title with a draw against Maria Salinas at the Royal Albert Hall to remain unbeaten.

