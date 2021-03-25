BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 25 March 2021
Clough signs Irish youth international as son of former team-mate joins League Two side

Jaden Charles is now a Mansfield Town player.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 25 Mar 2021, 8:25 PM
Jaden Charles signs for Mansfield Town.
Image: Mansfield Town FC
Image: Mansfield Town FC

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND underage international Jaden Charles has signed for Mansfield Town on an initial deal that will run until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old left-back makes the move to the League Two club after spending 10 years on the books at Derby County.

He’s the son of former England defender Gary Charles, who was a team-mate of Mansfield manager Nigel Clough at Nottingham Forest.

“Jaden was initially training with our Academy to get fit and then stepped up to the first-team sessions in the last few weeks,” said Clough. “We’ll have a look at him over the coming weeks with a view to next season.”

Charles played alongside current Ireland senior international Jason Knight during his time in the academy at Derby, but he was unable to make a first-team breakthrough.

tP0qszYK Nigel Clough and Gary Charles played together at Nottingham Forest. Source: PA

Although born in England, he’s also eligible to represent Ireland and did so at U18 level during Andy Reid’s reign as manager in 2019.

The sizeable Irish contingent at Mansfield already includes Stephen Quinn, Harry Charsley, Ryan Sweeney, Corey O’Keeffe, James Clarke, Stephen McLaughlin and Aaron O’Driscoll (on loan at Longford Town).

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

