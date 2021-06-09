Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic named runaway winner of 2021 NBA MVP

Jokic has averaged 26.4 points with 8.3 assists and 10.8 rebounds per game this season.

DENVER NUGGETS STAR Nikola Jokic was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player last night, completing a remarkable rise to the pinnacle of basketball after entering the league in 2014 as a lowly 41st draft pick.

The 6ft 11in Serbian centre scooped the season MVP honours after a 2020/2021 campaign that has seen him average a career-best 26.4 points per game with 8.3 assists and 10.8 rebounds.

“Stat wise, you know, I think this was my the best season of my life,” Jokic said shortly after the award was announced.

“Kind of the cherry on the top is probably the trophy — so I think this is my the best season of my life.”

The 26-year-old Jokic is the lowest draft pick ever to win the MVP, and the first player in Denver history to take the accolade.

“To be honest, I didn’t even think of being in the NBA when I started to play basketball back home,” Jokic said.

“It was playing Euro League, because that was kind of the closest top league to my country… but then the Denver Nuggets drafted me it was an opportunity for me to become an NBA player, and I think I did a good job of using that opportunity.”

Jokic is the fifth international player to win the award after Hakeem Olajuwon (1994), Steve Nash (2005, 2006), Dirk Nowitzki (2007) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019, 2020).

Jokic beat out competition from the Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry and Philadelphia 76ers ace Joel Embiid who were both finalists for the award.

© – AFP, 2021

