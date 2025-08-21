Leeds sign forward Noah Okafor on four-year deal from AC Milan

LEEDS HAVE SIGNED Switzerland forward Noah Okafor from AC Milan for a reported fee which could rise to £18million (€21m).

Okafor, who spent the latter part of last season on loan at Serie A champions Napoli, is Leeds’ ninth summer signing following promotion to the Premier League.

The club said: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Noah Okafor on a four-year contract, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

“The 25-year-old arrives at Elland Road on a permanent deal from Italian giants AC Milan and can operate across the forward areas on either wing, or as a central striker when required to do so.”

Okafor’s arrival is expected to end Leeds’ interest in Tottenham winger Manor Solomon, who played a starring role for Daniel Farke’s Championship-winning side on loan last season.

Leeds have now spent around £92million in total on new players since ending their two-year top-flight absence.

Farke, who also wants to add a full-back to his squad, confirmed last week following the arrival of Dominic Calvert-Lewin that he was hoping to further boost his attacking options and it remains to be seen whether Leeds are still in pursuit of another out-and-out striker.

Okafor, who began his professional career at Basel, scored 34 goals and made 23 assists in 110 appearances for Salzburg before joining AC Milan in a €15.5m deal in July 2023.

He scored seven goals and made five assists in two seasons at the Serie A club, which included his four-month loan spell at Napoli.