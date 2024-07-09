Noel Furlong appointed manager of Cork U20 hurlers

NOEL FURLONG IS the new manager of the Cork U20 hurlers, taking the role on a two-year term.

In 2021 Furlong led the Cork minors to Munster and All-Ireland success.

Outgoing U20s manager Ben O’Connor did not seek an extension. O’Connor’s U20s won the All-Ireland title in 2023.

Cork GAA chairperson Pat Horgan said: “Cork GAA remain indebted to Ben and his team for a tremendous period of success. We look forward to working with him again in the future.

“We are delighted to welcome Noel on board. His record speaks for itself.”

Cork GAA secretary/CEO Kevin O’Donovan added: “Ben has followed a decorated career on the field with Cork as a player, before guiding the U20 hurlers to Munster and All Ireland Success in 2023.

“We remain grateful to him for his contribution and are delighted to have someone of Noel’s calibre as his successor.”

Furlong’s appointment will go before County Committee approval at the next meeting on 6 August, where selectors will also be announced.