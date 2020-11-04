BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 4 November 2020
Advertisement

Noel Hunt takes charge as Swindon caretaker manager following Wellens' departure

Richie Wellens leaves Swindon for League Two Salford City.

By Press Association Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 4:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,142 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5255283
Hunt: Swindon caretaker manager.
Image: Martin Rickett
Hunt: Swindon caretaker manager.
Hunt: Swindon caretaker manager.
Image: Martin Rickett

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Noel Hunt will act as Swindon Town manager on a caretaker basis while the League One side searches for Richie Wellens’ permanent successor.

Wellens, 40, was confirmed as Salford City manager earlier today until the end of the 2022/23 season. 

He replaces Graham Alexander, who was sacked by the League Two club last month and replaced on an interim basis by Paul Scholes.

“It’s a club that everybody takes great interest in because of the profile of the club,” Wellens said. “It’s a club on the up and I’m a manager that wants to win games.

“Coming to Salford is an opportunity to win week in, week out, and it’s a fantastic opportunity for me to take the club to where they want to be.”

Co-owner Gary Neville welcomed the former Manchester United academy player, who also had spells at Blackpool, Oldham, Doncaster, Leicester, Shrewsbury and Macclesfield, to the club.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Neville said: “Richie is someone we know well from Manchester United and his previous spell here.

“He has success at this level after winning the League Two title with Swindon Town last season, and his philosophy to play attacking football is what we want to bring fans at The Peninsula Stadium. We look forward to achieving success together.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie