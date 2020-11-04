Noel Hunt takes charge as Swindon caretaker manager following Wellens' departure

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Noel Hunt will act as Swindon Town manager on a caretaker basis while the League One side searches for Richie Wellens’ permanent successor.

Wellens, 40, was confirmed as Salford City manager earlier today until the end of the 2022/23 season.

He replaces Graham Alexander, who was sacked by the League Two club last month and replaced on an interim basis by Paul Scholes.

“It’s a club that everybody takes great interest in because of the profile of the club,” Wellens said. “It’s a club on the up and I’m a manager that wants to win games.

“Coming to Salford is an opportunity to win week in, week out, and it’s a fantastic opportunity for me to take the club to where they want to be.”

Co-owner Gary Neville welcomed the former Manchester United academy player, who also had spells at Blackpool, Oldham, Doncaster, Leicester, Shrewsbury and Macclesfield, to the club.

Neville said: “Richie is someone we know well from Manchester United and his previous spell here.

“He has success at this level after winning the League Two title with Swindon Town last season, and his philosophy to play attacking football is what we want to bring fans at The Peninsula Stadium. We look forward to achieving success together.”

