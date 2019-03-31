This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 31 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Stars align as Dublin ace Healy makes first appearance for Cork's All-Ireland club champions

The 2017 Player of the Year joined Ciara and Doireann O’Sullivan in the Mourneabbey forward line after transferring clubs.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 31 Mar 2019, 7:30 PM
14 minutes ago 630 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4569961
Just the three All-Stars: Doireann O'Sullivan (14), Noelle Healy (11) and Ciara O'Sullivan (12).
Image: Mourneabbey LFC Twitter.
Just the three All-Stars: Doireann O'Sullivan (14), Noelle Healy (11) and Ciara O'Sullivan (12).
Just the three All-Stars: Doireann O'Sullivan (14), Noelle Healy (11) and Ciara O'Sullivan (12).
Image: Mourneabbey LFC Twitter.

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND SENIOR club champions Mourneabbey had three LGFA All-Stars in their forward line today as they kicked off their 2019 campaign.

Dublin star Noelle Healy made her first appearance for the Cork outfit as they cruised past Bride Rovers in their opening league encounter on home soil.

As reported by The42, the three-time All-Ireland champion’s transfer from St Brigid’s to Mourneabbey was rubber-stamped at a Cork county board meeting earlier this month after a change in location for work.

The 2017 Player of the Year’s release was approved in the capital in February, but needed to be confirmed in the Rebel county and that happened after a vote.

Healy, 28, balances her inter-county career with a demanding job as an anaesthetist and is working on Leeside while living in Mourneabbey at the moment. 

She now joins the O’Sullivan sisters, Ciara and Doireann, in the Mourneabbey forward line, linking up with a star-studded team that finally tasted All-Ireland glory last December. All three scooped All-Stars in 2018, and as expected, contributed heavily on the scoresheet today.

By half-time, Mourneabbey had racked up an impressive scoring return of 6-12 in comparison to Bride Rovers’ three points.

The game finished 9-19 to 0-9, with 13 players who started last year’s All-Ireland club final lining out for the five in-a-row Cork and Munster champions.

Noelle Healy kisses the Brendan Martin Cup Healy celebrates Dublin's All-Ireland win in 2017. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

While the aforementioned trio fired most of the goals, last year’s captain Bríd O’Sullivan and Ellie Jack also contributed handsomely while Maire O’Callaghan and Roisin O’Sullivan were excellent. That said, Bride Rovers battled gamely and never said die.

Just like Mourneabbey have done time and time again in the past.

Shane Ronayne’s side ended a long, long wait for national silverware after beating Dublin kingpins Foxrock-Cabinteely — who beat Healy’s home club St Brigid’s in the county final — in the decider. 

Previously, they suffered three painful decider defeats (2014, 2015 and 2017) and a semi-final loss in 2016.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals
    'I let you down' - Stockdale apologises to Ulster fans for error against Leinster
    Relieved Cullen delighted with how Leinster adapted to 'cup rugby'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'It's the best league in the world but the worst officials. They don't understand what is at stake'
    'It's the best league in the world but the worst officials. They don't understand what is at stake'
    Warnock rages at controversial calls as Loftus-Cheek completes late Chelsea comeback
    Forrest strikes late to snatch Old Firm spoils after Morelos sees red
    LEINSTER
    Leinster will welcome Toulouse to Dublin in the Champions Cup semi-finals
    Leinster will welcome Toulouse to Dublin in the Champions Cup semi-finals
    Henderson looks to the future as Ulster raise ceiling
    'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Tottenham, Premier League
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Tottenham, Premier League
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie