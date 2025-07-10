Last-gasp Xhemaili fires Swiss into Euro 2025 quarters

SWITZERLAND REACHED the quarter-finals of Women’s Euro 2025 on Thursday after Riola Xhemaili struck with a stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Finland.

Xhemaili swept home Geraldine Reuteler’s cross in the second minute of added time to send a passionate crowd in Geneva wild, just as it looked the hosts were set to be knocked out.

Switzerland were trailing with moments to spare after Natalia Kuikka marked her 101st international appearance with the opening goal from the penalty spot after Viola Calligaris fouled Emma Koivisto.

Pia Sundhage’s team will face the winners of Group B, most likely world champions Spain, on 18 July after scraping into the next round on goal difference.

Switzerland needed a draw to go through ahead of Finland in second place in Group A, and the point meant they finished second on four points, level with Finland who were eliminated in the most brutal of fashions.

The Swiss are five points behind Norway, who sailed into the last eight with a perfect three wins from three after just beating 4-3 rock-bottom Iceland, who finished with no points.

Signe Gaupset and Frida Maanum scored twice to pull Norway ahead in the 26th minute after Sveindis Jonsdottir gave Iceland a shock lead in the sixth minute.

Norway survived a scare with late goals from Hlin Eiríksdottir and Glodis Perla Viggosdottir cutting the gap for Iceland, but it was too little, too late.

Iceland were already eliminated before kick-off and were contesting a dead rubber with the Norwegians, who were already in the quarters and await the runners-up in Group B.

