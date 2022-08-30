Irish duo on target as Norwich beat Birmingham, Josh Cullen continues to shine

SCOTT HOGAN AND Andrew Omobamidele both scored for their sides as Norwich made it four straight wins with a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Birmingham at St Andrew’s.

Onel Hernandez was Norwich’s hero as he swept home the winner in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

Irish striker Hogan’s clinical strike five minutes after the break for the Blues was cancelled out by Omobamidele’s equaliser in the 63rd minute.

Birmingham took the lead in the 50th minute with their first effort on goal. Hogan tapped home from Bacuna’s left-wing cross, which flicked up off Aarons after Jordan Graham’s chip into space down the line. It was the striker’s second goal of the season.

Norwich then drew level in the 63rd minute when centre-back Omobamidele scrambled home.

Ruddy brilliantly tipped away Marcelino Nunez’s curling free-kick, but from the loose ball, Sargent won a couple of headers as it bobbled around a crowded six-yard box before the Leixlip defender slotted home.

Elsewhere, Josh Cullen was superb once again as Burnley registered their first home win under Vincent Kompany, beating Millwall 2-0 to move onto the shoulder of Championship leaders Sheffield United.

A dour encounter was sparked into life by the arrival of Belgium Under-21 winger Manuel Benson in the second half, as he teed up Vitinho for the opening goal before Jay Rodriguez slid in a second.

Wigan and West Brom shared the points after a Sky Bet Championship clash devoid of much in the way of quality ended 1-1 at the DW Stadium.

The home side made a strong start in response to Saturday’s crushing 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, and they were ahead with a goal from Josh Magennis.

The Northern Ireland international was always second best as he chased a long, hopeful punt downfield, but he managed to barge his way over Baggies centre-back Semi Ajayi, before acrobatically volleying the ball home past David Button.

It was only the second time Wigan had taken the lead in seven matches this term – and the first at home.

The mood was further improved when former Baggies winger James McClean – who had been booed by a section of the away support – clattered into Jed Wallace, fairly in the view of referee Andy Woolmer.

West Brom responded as Karlan Grant seized on a loose ball and, with Whatmough backing off towards his own box, the striker rifled home into the bottom corner past Ben Amos.

John Egan played 90 minutes as his Sheffield United cruised past Reading 4-0. Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick played for the Royals in that tie.

In-form QPR beat Hull 3-1 at Loftus Road after a superb first-half display blew away the visitors. Former Ireland U21 Jimmy Dunne started at centre back for the home side, lining out against Cyrus Christie.

Ilias Chair, Ethan Laird and the fit-again Chris Willock scored for Mick Beale’s side before half-time, as they followed up Saturday’s win at Watford with another impressive victory.

Tyler Smith netted a consolation for the Tigers with five minutes remaining.

Finally, Vakoun Bayo was Watford’s last-gasp goal hero as the Hornets marked 100 years at Vicarage Road with a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough.

Rodrigo Muniz marked his first Boro start with an early opener before Ismaila Sarr levelled midway through the first half. Darragh Lenihan started for Middlesbrough but suffered an injury and was taken off before the hour mark.

It was summer signing Bayo, who cost £5million from Charleroi, who struck deep into stoppage time to win it for Rob Edwards’ hosts.

-Additional reporting Press Association