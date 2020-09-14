This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Monday 14 September 2020
Advertisement

Norwich boss praises Ireland striker's response to criticism

Daniel Farke revealed he lost his temper with Adam Idah for his poor performances in training.

By Press Association Monday 14 Sep 2020, 6:59 PM
55 minutes ago 2,114 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5204694
Norwich City's manager Daniel Farke with Adam Idah (file pic).
Image: Tim Keeton/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Norwich City's manager Daniel Farke with Adam Idah (file pic).
Norwich City's manager Daniel Farke with Adam Idah (file pic).
Image: Tim Keeton/NMC Pool/PA Wire

NORWICH MANAGER Daniel Farke revealed he lost his temper with Adam Idah for his poor performances in training this week, only for the 19-year-old’s goal to clinch an opening day 1-0 win at Huddersfield.

Farke, who said referee Geoff Eltringham apologised to him after the match for not awarding his side two penalties, was pleased with the striker’s response after admitting he had been “not happy at all” with his training.

Idah’s 80th-minute strike ensured the visitors started life back in the Championship in a positive fashion following last season’s relegation.

The Republic of Ireland international lashed home from close range from Teemu Pukki’s cross after defender Richard Stearman’s careless back pass.

“Adam will be in the spotlight after his goal and we’re delighted for him,” said Farke.

But I will let you into a secret. I was not happy at all with Adam’s training this week. There was an outburst from me. But I wanted to show faith in him.

“For me it was great to see Jordan Hugill at the end. He went straight to Adam to give him a hug – and the same with Teemu. Even though he (Hugill) is disappointed not to play, like Ben Gibson or Alex Tettey.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Michael McGovern came to me at the end of this game and said he had spoken to Adam as well. That is what I want from my experienced players in this group.”

Norwich’s win might have been more comfortable, but Juninho Bacuna got away with what looked to be a handball in his own area in the first half and Town skipper Christopher Schindler went unpunished for a strong challenge on Max Aarons after the break.

“For the first time ever in my coaching career the ref came to me at the end and said, ‘I have to apologise, I got both of those wrong’, said Farke.

“No problem. We all make mistakes. I make mistakes. So too my players. I would rather have this type of relationship with the officials.

“I said it was a different season, a different set of players. It was. But to get a win is so important for us to move forward.

“We had two clear penalties which we were not given, but it’s the perfect way to start the season with three points.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie