Norwich say they will stand by Man United loanee after claims he was abused by fans

NORWICH SAY THEY stand by full-back Brandon Williams after he claimed to be a victim of abuse from supporters following Sunday’s 4-0 home defeat by West Ham.

Williams, on loan at the Canaries from Manchester United, caused controversy by posting a middle-finger gesture on Instagram in the wake of the loss.

But in a new post on Monday, the 21-year-old revealed some supporters had abused him and a few even followed him as he drove home from the ground.

He wrote: “Yesterday after leaving the stadium I was taunted and abused by fans surrounding the stadium whilst I was in my car.

“After the abuse I was followed by individuals who only stopped following me once they became aware I had noticed them.

“However passionate fans are it is not right that a small minority abuse players or, in this case, follow them.

“Since arriving at Norwich I have played for the club as if I were a permanent member of the team. It is unfortunate that a small number of fans behave like this.

We’re proud to push to make Carrow Road and #NCFC a home for everyone. https://t.co/tnIlR9daQX — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 9, 2022

“There is no club investigation into my conduct as incorrectly reported in the media.

“I would like to thank those fans who have sent me messages of support at this unsettling time.”

There were protests from a number of supporters after Sunday’s match, with Norwich having been relegated a week earlier following a defeat at Aston Villa.

The club said on Twitter: “None of our players, staff or supporters should be subject to any form of physical or verbal abuse.

“We stand with and support Brandon in being against the abuse he was subject to from a minority of our fans. We’re proud to push to make Carrow Road and #NCFC a home for everyone.”

