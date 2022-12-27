Advertisement
Tuesday 27 December 2022 Dublin: 8°C
Read Next
More Stories
PA Dean Smith [file photo].
# Time to say goodbye
Norwich sack manager Dean Smith amid crumbling hopes of Premier League return
Former Aston Villa boss Smith succeeded Daniel Farke in November 2021.
930
1
39 minutes ago

NORWICH SACKED MANAGER Dean Smith on Tuesday after a run of just three wins in 13 Championship matches left the Canaries’ bid for an immediate return to the Premier League floundering.

Former Aston Villa boss Smith succeeded Daniel Farke in November 2021, but was unable to prevent Norwich being relegated from the English top flight last season.

A third promotion from the Championship in as many seasons in the division looked on as Norwich topped the table in early October.

But a 2-1 defeat to Luton on Monday left them down in fifth, 12 points adrift of league leaders Burnley and Sheffield United.

“As the club continues to work towards its on-field objectives this season, the board believe that it is the right time to make this transition,” Norwich said in a statement.

“The club will now work to identify and appoint a new head coach that is able to deliver both the level of performances required to challenge at the top end of the league whilst implementing a consistent style of play.”

Assistant manager Craig Shakespeare and first team coach Liam Bramley have also left the club with Steve Weaver and Allan Russell taking charge on an interim basis.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Norwich are next in action on Friday when they host Reading at Carrow Road.

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     