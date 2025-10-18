More Stories
Ange Postecoglou pictured following today's Premier League match at the City Ground. Alamy Stock Photo
Nottingham Forest sack Ange Postecoglou after 8 games in charge

The Australian only replaced Nuno Espírito Santo in September.
2.59pm, 18 Oct 2025
10

NOTTINGHAM FOREST manager Ange Postecoglou was sacked on Saturday after just eight matches in charge — just minutes after a 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect,” the club posted on X.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis left his seat during the contest at City Ground, and an announcement on Postecoglou’s future was confirmed shortly after full-time.

Postecoglou was only appointed on 9 September — months after Europa League success with Tottenham — but after no wins and six defeats from his first eight matches, Marinakis has acted, and Forest are on the hunt for a third manager this season.

Postecoglou was defiant at his pre-match press conference on Friday, saying if he is given time at a club, it always ends “with me and a trophy”.

Former Burnley and Everton manager Sean Dyche is reportedly in the frame to be the new boss.

